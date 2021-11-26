Lukashenka told what his successor will face as president – Gazeta.Ru

Belarus will remain a presidential republic, which will preserve the foundations of the country’s statehood. However, everything will depend on which president will replace him, said the head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, a fragment of whose speech was published by the Telegram channel “Pool of the First”…

“I will say this publicly today: everything will depend on which president will replace this president. Therefore, we are insured by the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly. Do you see that it has not become easier and calmer around us? Everyone has their own interests. Belarus at the crossroads of all roads. There has never been a quiet life here, even if we run, kneel behind certain countries, ”Lukashenka said.

According to him, this instability is due to the fact that a “main road” passes through the state, and during the wars their territory was almost completely destroyed. He stressed that they need to ensure “a normal life on this piece of land” for tens of millions of people and a couple of million “guests” who come there every year.

“A lot will depend on individuals, including the first person of the state, without exaggerating our and my role in history. We will remain in history: at the very least, we have created our own sovereign state, which has existed for more than a quarter of a century, ”the politician said, noting that now they need to leave a“ normally governed country ”for children.

The President of Belarus also statedthat the opposition has prepared a new plan to destabilize the republic. According to the Belarusian leader, those who shouted the most about changes today argue that they do not need a new constitution.