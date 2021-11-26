Lukashenko arrived at the logistics center for migrants at the border – RBK

Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to a migrant camp set up in a logistics center at the Bruzgi checkpoint, Grodno region

(Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters)



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived at the transport and logistics center in the Grodno region near the Bruzgi border crossing, where the refugees were accommodated. The website of the head of state informs about it.

Lukashenka examined the food distribution point in the center and asked if people had enough food. On the spot, the President of Belarus met with representatives of the Red Cross, the agency writes. He got acquainted with the fire safety measures taken at the center and talked with the refugees.

Earlier, Lukashenka ordered the placement of children and women from among the refugees who had gathered in a camp on the Belarusian-Polish border. Accommodation and food distribution was organized for them.

Initially, they wanted to send the children to sanatoriums, but the parents asked to leave them in the camp and feed them, the Pul Pervy Telegram channel, close to Lukashenka’s press service, reported.