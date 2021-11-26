Lukashenko says the US wants to unleash the war with the hands of Poles, Balts and Ukrainians – International panorama

MINSK, November 25. / TASS /. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that the United States, using Poland, the Baltic states, Ukraine and the migration crisis on the border of Belarus, wants to start a war.

“They are trying to take advantage of these poor refugees, this process. Their goal is already visible, they are already openly saying: to connect NATO. What does NATO mean? To unleash a war. They provoke us. This is not necessary for Europe, Europe does not want this, Europe does not wants war. Who needs this war? The Americans, “Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Constitutional Commission and the working group on finalizing the draft of the Belarusian constitution on Thursday, BelTA news agency reported.

According to the head of state, the United States “likes to fight with someone else’s hands, and it is necessary to create a mess around here again.” “And they will watch on the sidelines and supply weapons so that we kill each other and the economy goes down. They will come here again with the dollar they are now printing to help us, and America will again <...> dominate, – the president emphasized. – They want to do it with the hands of Poles, Balts and Ukrainians. “

Lukashenko believes that the United States “needs to get closer to Moscow.” “And here this” balcony “remains again, it interferes with them, it is necessary to cut it off. And they will cut it,” the head of state noted. At the same time, he added that the migration crisis that has arisen on the border of Belarus with the European Union is used as a pretext, which, according to him, was also used by the Poles “to realize their strategic goals.”

The Belarusian president noted that Poland is using the theme of the migration crisis at the border to distract its population from many internal problems. For example, from the conflict with the European Union over the supremacy of domestic legislation over international one. “But you entered the European Union, you signed these norms, why don’t you want to fulfill them now? They do not fulfill them – again a scandal. Therefore, it is necessary to distract from this scandal with the EU. <...> They are ready to unleash a war,” – said Lukashenko. In his opinion, the Poles “have found support from the Americans, they are also throwing in some money.”

“So this bend turns out – Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic states. The goal is the same, as always, – there [в сторону Москвы]… They cannot step over us yet, and we need to withstand, “the Belarusian leader emphasized. Lukashenko noted that together with the President of the Russian Federation they see what is happening and look at these events in the same way.” This is primarily aimed against them. [против России]… And how to get there <...>. With Ukraine, you see what happened, but Belarus is opposed, ”Lukashenka said.