Lukashenko spoke about Belarus’ spending on refugees

2021-11-26

2021-11-26T15: 01

2021-11-26T15: 01

MINSK, November 26 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the West transferred 260 thousand dollars to the Belarusian Red Cross to help Middle Eastern refugees, and Minsk has already spent more than 12.6 million dollars. – quotes Lukashenko as quoted by the agency Sputnik Belarus on Friday. However, he drew attention to the fact that this is only a small part of the costs that Belarus has incurred to ensure acceptable conditions for the stay of refugees at the border. “We calculated three days earlier: we spent 12.6 million dollars on all these measures (we are talking about helping refugees – ed.),” Lukashenko said. Lukashenko also suggested why Western funds to help refugees are not going to Belarus. “And why doesn’t the money go: our runaways (the Belarusian opposition that left for the EU countries – ed.) Are now sitting there – these are those who received funding step by step. Even for animals, nature protection, something else. But it went through Lithuania, Poland. And there were filters that washed, sucked this money. Now they are not. It is necessary to give Shevtsov directly (General Secretary of the Belarusian Red Cross Dmitry Shevtsov – ed.). And Shevtsov is a patriot, and this money will go only to people. And it will not stick to hands – there are no intermediaries. Therefore, they think through whom to transfer the money in order to steal half, “the Belarusian president said. In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, was formed near the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, accusing Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.

