Luxury living. The biggest spending of the controversial Kardashian family

Family Property

Kim’s mansion

Cost: $ 60 million

The mansion of Kim Kardashian in Hidden Hills, in which she lived with Kanye West and their children, is estimated at $ 60 million. The couple is currently filing a divorce, and, according to some reports, Kim has already reimbursed her ex-husband $ 23 million for the house.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s mansion

Cost: $ 37 million

The head of the family, Kris Jenner, acquired several mansions in the area where Kim Kardashian lives: one for herself, and the other for Khloe. For a house with a huge pool in Hidden Hills, the businesswoman paid $ 20 million. Since the property has never been put up for sale, it is difficult to say how many rooms there are.

According to some reports, the complex costs $ 37 million, which means that the part that belongs to Chloe is estimated at $ 17 million.

Kylie’s mansion

Cost: $ 36 million

Kylie Jenner has several properties. The most expensive acquisition of the star is a mansion in Holmby Hills for $ 36 million. The house has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and there are two guest houses and a security post on the territory.

In addition, the youngest of the clan also bought land in Hidden Hills, where her sisters and mother live. The purchase cost her $ 15 million. Previously, the site was owned by singer Miley Cyrus and used it as a stable.

Courtney Mansion

Cost: $ 12 million

In the summer of 2021, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters purchased a new home in the Palm Springs area. The property, including furniture, cost Courtney $ 12 million. The luxury mansion has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and there is a guest house on the territory.

Kendall Mansion

Cost: $ 8.5 million

Kendall Jenner moved from West Hollywood to Beverly Hills in 2017. The model acquired the house for $ 8.5 million, which previously belonged to Charlie Sheen. Her personal residence has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house also has a movie theater, work office, living room and a fully equipped kitchen with a large island. The mansion has a swimming pool, tennis court and a large playground.