Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Myanmar

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Myanmar

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck western Myanmar near the border with India, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T03: 21

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 occurred in western Myanmar near the border with India, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). According to ESMC, the tremors were recorded at 23.45 Thursday UTC (02.45 Friday Moscow time), the source lay at a depth of 40 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was located ten kilometers northwest of the city of Hakha. Information about possible casualties and destruction was not received.

