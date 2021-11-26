https://ria.ru/20211126/zemletryasenie-1760812623.html
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Myanmar
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit Myanmar – Russia news today
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Myanmar
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck western Myanmar near the border with India, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 occurred in western Myanmar near the border with India, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). According to ESMC, the tremors were recorded at 23.45 Thursday UTC (02.45 Friday Moscow time), the source lay at a depth of 40 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was located ten kilometers northwest of the city of Hakha. Information about possible casualties and destruction was not received.
