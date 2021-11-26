https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760892767.html

Mandatory vaccination for the elderly was introduced in the Sverdlovsk region

Compulsory vaccination for the elderly has been introduced in the Sverdlovsk region – Russia news today

Mandatory vaccination for the elderly was introduced in the Sverdlovsk region

Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 has been introduced for people 60+ in the Sverdlovsk region, they should receive the first component by December 27, the second – by January 27, … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T14: 51

2021-11-26T14: 51

2021-11-26T15: 10

spread of coronavirus

society

Sverdlovsk region

health – society

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0d/1758923978_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_286f93f286d144603127dee3f1fbf35d.jpg

EKATERINBURG, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 has been introduced for people 60+ in the Sverdlovsk region, they should receive the first component by December 27, the second by January 27, the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor reported on Friday. that in the region it is not planned to introduce compulsory vaccination for people over 60 years old. He noted that at that time about 50% of citizens of this category were vaccinated. “The list of categories of citizens subject to immunization for epidemic indications against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 has been expanded. According to the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor in the Sverdlovsk region … to citizens who must to be vaccinated against COVID-19 according to epidemiological indications, people aged 60 and over were added. The first component of the vaccine or a single-component vaccine must be vaccinated by December 27, 2021, the second component – by January 27, 2022, “the message says. clarifies that the decree does not apply to citizens who have a medical withdrawal from the coronavirus vaccine or who have been ill in the last six months and who have medical documents confirming the fact of the COVID-19 disease. for workers the sphere of education and services, as well as for municipal employees, employees of authorities and local self-government and a number of other categories of the population. In addition, a QR code system has been introduced in the region for visiting public places, in particular, cultural and sports establishments, beauty salons, sanatoriums, catering, shopping centers.

https://ria.ru/20211126/vaktsinatsiya-1760887589.html

Sverdlovsk region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0d/1758923978_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63f41777718106133379d6311a75f22a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, sverdlovsk region, health – society, coronavirus covid-19