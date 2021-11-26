Mayor of Prokopyevsk dismissed for a banquet during mourning in Kuzbass

The governor of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev, said that the mayor of the city of Prokopyevsk, Vyacheslav Starchenko, was dismissed after hosting a banquet in honor of his appointment during mourning in connection with the state of emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine.

The governor wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

“In Prokopyevsk, the administration officials decided to celebrate the appointment of the new head of Vyacheslav Starchenko. While the whole Kuzbass and the whole country with pain in their hearts followed the news from Listvyazhnaya, at a time when every resident of the region worried about the miners and rescuers … Vyacheslav Starchenko has already been dismissed, “Tsivilev noted.

At the same time, the governor noted that there are simply no words to describe this situation. In the opinion of the head of the region, the people who organized the holiday “at such a terrible and difficult moment for all of us” simply “do not have a heart”.

On November 25, an emergency occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, which led to the death of 51 people.

According to available preliminary data, a methane explosion could have been the cause of the accident.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on the fact of the incident. Investigators have already brought charges against five persons involved in the case. Three of them are accused of violating industrial safety requirements, and two are accused of negligence, which led to the death of people.