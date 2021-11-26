https://ria.ru/20211124/stambul-1760634478.html

Media reported on detention of over 40 people at protests in Istanbul

The Istanbul police used force against the protesters against the growing inflation, more than 40 people were detained, reports the Duvar portal. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T23: 11

2021-11-24T23: 11

2021-11-24T23: 11

ANKARA, 24 Nov – RIA Novosti. The Istanbul police used force against the protesters against the growing inflation, more than 40 people were detained, according to the portal Duvar. It is noted that in the Istanbul Kadikoy district, the police used water cannons against the demonstrators who chanted slogans demanding the resignation of the government. Protesters also gathered in Istanbul’s Avcilar and Bakirkoy districts. Police blocked the square where the rally was planned and demanded that the demonstrators disperse, saying that the district administration had imposed a month-long ban on the rallies. The Turkish General Directorate of Security announced on Wednesday that criminal cases were opened in connection with social media calls for street protests from – for a sharp drop in the exchange rate of the lira. After the collapse of the Turkish lira on Tuesday evening, protests were held in Istanbul, Ankara and a number of other Turkish cities. Protesters shouted slogans demanding the resignation of the government and the removal of the ruling Justice and Development Party from power. Police took action to disperse demonstrators The Turkish currency on Tuesday set a new anti-record, falling from 11.37 to 13.21 lira per dollar. As Turkish financial analyst Arda Tundzha told RIA Novosti, such a sharp drop in a day is the maximum over the past 20 years. It happened after last Thursday the central bank of Turkey decided to reduce the discount rate to 15% from 16%, and on Monday Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a televised address again spoke in favor of lowering the discount rate.

