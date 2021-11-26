Meeting with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan • President of Russia

The consultations are timed to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the Ceasefire Statement and all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on November 9, 2020.

They discussed the implementation of the agreements reached earlier, further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region, issues of restoration and development of trade, economic and transport links.

Following the meeting, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev Aliyev Ilham HeydarovichPresident of Azerbaijan and Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia adopted the Statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation.

The leaders of the three countries also made statements on the results of the trilateral talks.

Beginning of meeting with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan

V. Putin: Dear colleagues and friends!

First of all, I would like to thank you for finding it possible to respond to my invitation and come to Russia in order to sum up some of the results of the work that was carried out in the year after the adoption of the peace statement last year, and then we confirmed our agreements already in January of this year on a ceasefire and the restoration of normal life. A lot has really been done during this time.

Unfortunately, not all issues have been settled yet. I also know about incidents at the border, about tragic incidents when people on both sides are killed and injured. These are all things that require special attention from our side. As a matter of fact, for the sake of this, we also gathered today – in order to avoid similar incidents in the future.

But in general, a lot has been done during the year. Firstly, no large-scale hostilities are taking place, which is very good in itself. During this time – and with our assistance – a lot of work has been done related to the return of refugees: 53 thousand returned to their places of permanent residence. A good monitoring group has been created, our contingent is working – as I understand it, according to estimates from both sides, it works with dignity, it provides safe living conditions for people. The Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center is functioning and functioning. But the most important thing is that conditions are being created for a future normal, peaceful life – that is what is important.

A tripartite commission at the level of deputy prime ministers of the governments of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia has been created. My colleagues reported to me on how the work is progressing – it is not easy, but nevertheless this work is in an advanced state, and there is reason to believe that in the near future we will be able not only to confirm the work of the corresponding group on unblocking transport communications, but also to accept appropriate solutions necessary for all.

It seems to me that this, in fact, is the goal of all our efforts, namely, to create conditions for the revival of the region, so that people can feel safe there and can normally engage in economic activities, they could to develop the economy – all this, of course, should have the most favorable effect on the living standards of the citizens of both countries.

And for Russia this is of great importance, bearing in mind the special nature of relations with Armenia and with Azerbaijan – we have been together for centuries as part of a single state, we have very deep historical ties, and I would not want them to collapse, but on the contrary , we must strive to restore and maintain them in the future.

This is what I would like to say at the beginning.

We have now discussed with Ilham Heydarovich in advance the issues that are subject to our agreement in the course of our joint work. We have done this with the Armenian side in advance, in advance, I have repeatedly recently talked with the Prime Minister of Armenia on this matter, and now, when we were moving here to the place of our meeting, we also exchanged views on this matter. After our tripartite meeting, Nikol Vladimirovich will remain, we will hold another bilateral meeting.

This is, perhaps, all that I would like to say at the beginning. If colleagues have a desire and need to express themselves at the beginning of our meeting, please.

I. Aliyev: Thank you very much, Mr President, for the invitation.

We in Azerbaijan highly appreciate your personal participation in the issue of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and, of course, active participation last year in agreeing the text of the Statement.

We, as you noted, met in this format at the beginning of the year. Now we are meeting at the end of the year, we can summarize.

Of course, in general, the situation in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces is stable, there were no serious incidents, there were no deliberate provocations. Those isolated cases that were observed were of a non-systemic nature. Therefore, I would like to thank the Russian peacekeeping contingent for their good service: they provide security in the region, which for many years was in a state of frozen conflict, last year – a full-scale war.

Azerbaijan during this year showed maximum constructivism in eliminating the consequences of the war and in unblocking communications. I believe that this topic is one of the most important, of those that have not yet been fulfilled, because the points of the Trilateral Statement, which was adopted and signed last year, in November, are practically all fulfilled. Therefore, I think today, naturally – we have already talked about this beforehand – this topic will be discussed, as well as the topic of defining the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We also highly appreciate the support, including advisory, from the Russian side in this matter.

The border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not delimited, therefore we have repeatedly stated publicly that we are ready to start an urgent delimitation process. Moreover, we also publicly offered the Armenian side to start work on a peace treaty in order to end the confrontation, to recognize the territorial integrity, sovereignty of each other and live in the future as neighbors and learn to live as neighbors anew.

a host of other issues that arise, but they are promptly resolved, including with the active participation of the Russian side – your personal participation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Government and other structures.

Thank you again for the invitation and for this opportunity to hold such a meeting today.

N. Pashinyan: Mr President, let me first thank you for the invitation and for organizing this meeting.

But before moving on to today’s agenda, allow me, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Armenian people, to condole with you on the explosion in Kuzbass. Many people died. I want to express my sympathy to all the families and friends of the dead miners.

Vladimir Putin: Thanks.

N. Pashinyan: It is obvious to us your personal role and the role of the Russian Federation in stopping the war last year, and after November 9, Russian peacekeeping forces were already stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh along the Lachin corridor. It is obvious that Russian peacekeepers and the Russian Federation play a key role in stabilizing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and in the region.

But I want to emphasize that, unfortunately, the situation is not as stable as we would like. After November 9 last year, several dozen people have already died on both sides, and incidents occur in Nagorno-Karabakh. Since May 12 of this year, we have actually had a crisis situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Our assessment is that the Azerbaijani troops invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia. Of course, the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan are not delimited, not demarcated, but the state border exists, and this is the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

I do not agree with the wording of the President of Azerbaijan that in fact all points, except for the release of communications, have already been completed. You know, we have repeatedly discussed this with you both in person and by phone, that there is also the problem of hostages and other detainees, prisoners of war – this is a very important humanitarian issue. But I want to say that, I think, today we have gathered not just to voice the problems, but to talk and discuss the issues of solving the problems that exist.

I have also repeatedly announced that Armenia is ready to start the process of delimitation, demarcation of the border. The topic of opening, unblocking all transport and economic communications is also very important for us, and we are sincerely interested in resolving these issues, and I hope that today we will discuss all issues.

I saw that you mentioned during your bilateral meeting with the President of Azerbaijan the problem of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, and the President of Azerbaijan just mentioned the issue of peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Of course, we are also interested in this, and we believe that the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement should take place within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

I think that many issues need and can be discussed and resolved in bilateral formats. I must say that direct contacts are already planned between the officials of Azerbaijan and Armenia. I think this also needs to be emphasized: against the background of not very good and positive nuances, these positions and nuances also need to be emphasized.

And most importantly, I want to repeat, I think that the main point of today’s meeting is not just to voice the existence or non-existence of some problems, but most importantly, that we have today managed to come to specific – or, as far as possible, specific – solutions to stabilize the region South Caucasus, because this is our responsibility – peace, stability and security of people.

Thanks.

Vladimir Putin: It seems to me that what you have just said is actually very important: both by the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia. There is an interest on both sides in the normalization of the situation and in the development of the situation in a positive manner.

(Addressing N. Pashinyan.) You just mentioned communications, unblocking communications. Ilham Heydarovich also spoke about this.

Everyone is interested in this, including Russia, bearing in mind that we are all close countries, we are neighbors, we have a large volume of trade, and everyone is obviously interested in this. This is the first thing.

Second. We are still agreeing to start working on demarcation and delimitation of the border in the near future: delimitation, then – demarcation. Of course, we will also talk about this today. Although it is clear that the issue is complex, we got it back from the Soviet Union, there was no clear border there. But there is an opportunity to talk about all this.

I agree with both colleagues that the more contacts, including direct ones, the better. Direct bilateral contacts are generally a priority. I know that you are scheduled to meet in Brussels in the near future. You agreed to go there, hold a meeting there, we welcome that too. The more opportunities for direct communication, the better. Recently I also talked about this with the President of the European Council, Mr. Michel, he is expecting you. But, I hope, we will take some step forward, and it will be possible to take further steps at other venues as well. I repeat once again: we only welcome the involvement of our partners in this dialogue. The main thing is that it is beneficial.

Thanks a lot.

