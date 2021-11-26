Meghan Markle’s father named the culprit in his new quarrels with his daughter (video)

The man is sure that the TV presenter is actively using his daughter and her husband for her own purposes.

The 76-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry, the father of his wife Megan Thomas Markle, lashed out at TV presenter Oprah Winfrey because of a scandalous interview that came out in March this year, writes Page Six.

A man who has been away from Meghan for years now accuses Winfrey of “using” the Dukes of Sussex to advance her career.

“For example, Oprah Winfrey, I think Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Meghan. I think she uses them to build her social circle and build her new shows. I think she takes advantage of a very weakened man and makes him talk things not to be said on television, “he said in a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

During the conversation, Meghan and Harry made numerous complaints against the palace, including allegations of racism and that Meghan’s requests for help due to psychological problems went unanswered before they left their positions as senior members of the royal seven and left for USA.

Following that interview, Harry spoke to Oprah again on their new Apple TV + show “The Me You Can’t See” about his deeply personal problems following the death of his mother, Princess Diana in 1997.

“I was ready to drink, I was ready to take drugs, I was ready to try and do what made me feel better,” he admitted.

Earlier, Thomas Markle once again asked for forgiveness from his daughter, saying that he was very sorry for everything that happened between them. According to him, he really wants to hold in his hands Lilibet’s granddaughter Diana, who was born on June 4, especially since she lives only 70 miles from Montecito.