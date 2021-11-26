Meghan Markle’s father on the relationship with his daughter, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s behavior

Meghan’s estranged father Mark, 76, has been interviewed by Australia’s 60 Minutes in a controversial interview. In an interview with reporters, Thomas criticized the behavior of the Sussex and the ambitions of Oprah Winfrey. Collected the most interesting!

Thomas Markle. Australia’s 60 Minutes

Prince Harry’s statements about mental health problems

“I feel sorry for him, but he contradicts himself. He said that my daughter was thinking of suicide, he went to the royal family and they did not help him. Well, you don’t go to the royal family. You pick up your phone and call a doctor. It’s like saying that I wanted to leave the house, but no one opened the door for me. Harry, think about the royal family. Stop revealing all the secrets and love your children and wife, but also love your grandmother and father. “

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Still from Oprah Winfrey’s interview)

Oprah Winfrey’s intentions

“I think Oprah Winfrey plays Harry and Meghan. I think she uses them to build her network and new shows. I think she takes advantage of a very weak man and makes him say things that should not be said on television. “

Recall that during an interview with Oprah, Megan and Harry made numerous claims against the palace, including accusations of racism and that Megan’s cries for help with mental health problems remained unanswered.

Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images)

About tensions with Megan

“I’ve made mistakes. I have apologized hundreds of times for this. If I did something terrible, I would understand this attitude, but I did nothing. The bottom line is that Megan didn’t lose me, she made a statement saying that she didn’t lose me, but she didn’t lose me. I would always be by her side, I am by her side now, if she wants it. I would like to say again that I apologize for what I did (this is about Thomas’s agreement with the tabloids to provide a photo to improve his image – ed.). It was two years ago. But I tried to fix it. Now I am only 70 miles from where Meghan and Harry live. I never stopped loving her. I disagree with everything my kids do. But I will always love them. And I definitely love Megan. “

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle

Asked if he thinks Meghan still loves him, Thomas replied, “I haven’t spoken to her since their wedding. I am very upset that I cannot hold my granddaughter in my arms. Of course it hurts. I had a great relationship with my daughter. ”

We will remind, Thomas provided photos to tabloids on the eve of the wedding of Megan and Harry in 2018, and also leaked her personal letter to news agencies. Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, later took the blame for organizing the photo shoot in the hopes of “benefiting” both her father and the royal family. The controversy over the staging of the photographs ultimately led Thomas to refuse to lead Meghan down the aisle.

Since then, Thomas has made several additional scandalous headlines – from confessions of banned use in the past to accusing his own daughter of “destroying” the royal family. In January of this year, Markle announced plans to make a documentary about Meghan’s upbringing and life in their family. In March, he threatened the couple that he would continue to talk to the press every 30 days until Harry and Meghan agreed to talk to him.