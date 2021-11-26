https://ria.ru/20211126/merkel-1760917261.html

Merkel chooses rock hit for farewell ceremony of chancellor

Merkel chose a rock hit for the farewell ceremony for the post of chancellor – Russia news today

Merkel chooses rock hit for farewell ceremony of chancellor

Angela Merkel, who served as German Chancellor for 16 years, chose the songs of the singer Hildegard Knef and

BERLIN, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Angela Merkel, who served as German Chancellor for 16 years, chose songs by singer Hildegard Knef and GDR punk rocker Nina Hagen for the farewell ceremony, Spiegel magazine reported, citing its own information. in the courtyard of the Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany next Thursday, Hildegard Knef’s song “It must rain red roses for me” (Für mich soll’s rote Rosen regnen) and the song of punk singer Nina Hagen “You forgot the color film” (Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen), which became a hit in 1974. In addition, the church chant “God, we praise you” (Großer Gott, wir loben dich) will be performed. It is noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be held on a smaller scale than in previous years: there will be about 200 guests. Among the invited – all 52 federal ministers who held positions during the reign of Merkel. Now Merkel is acting. Chancellor – before the formation of a new government in Germany. She has held the post of head of the government of the Federal Republic of Germany since 2005.

Germany

