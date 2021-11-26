Merkel: Minsk sought to weaken not only Poland, but the entire EU | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed the “very tense situation” with migrants on the border of this country and Belarus. Merkel announced this on Thursday, November 25, during a joint press conference in Berlin.
According to Merkel, she assured the Polish prime minister of Germany’s “complete solidarity” and recalled the recent visit of the acting president. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to Warsaw, where he had consultations with the Polish leadership on the situation in Belarus.
“We adhere to the common belief that the situation was caused by the fact that Minsk“ lured migrants to Belarus ”as part of a“ hybrid attack ”and pursued the goal of“ destabilizing and weakening not only Poland, but the entire European Union, ”the acting director said. heads of the German government.
Merkel on her telephone conversations with Lukashenka
Merkel stressed that this is a problem concerning the European community as a whole, and it should be solved in agreement. The German politician again spoke out in defense of her two telephone conversations with the ruler of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The focus during these conversations was on improving the humanitarian situation, she said. It is about treating migrants in Belarus with respect to “their human dignity and, if possible, returning them to their homeland,” Merkel stressed.
Germany and Poland do not rule out further sanctions against Minsk
Berlin believes that if no progress is made in resolving the crisis, it will be necessary to consider the issue of further sanctions against the Lukashenka regime. “We, as Europeans, must adhere to a common position,” Merkel said. At the same time, the door for dialogue must remain open. “Sanctions are one thing, but on the other hand, you always need to be ready for dialogue in order to solve problems through negotiations,” she said.
Merkel urged not to forget about the role of Russia
Angela Merkel added that one should not forget about the role of Russia in the current situation with migrants. “We know that Lukashenka and Russian President Vladimir Putin have“ a very close relationship, ”she stated, adding that she discussed the situation with the Russian leader and believes that the Kremlin“ should also clearly state that people should not be abused. ” when achieving goals that have nothing to do with them.
Morawiecki announced the intensification of diplomatic efforts in the Middle East
Mateusz Morawiecki, in turn, noted that Poland is guarding the external borders of the EU. “In this regard, we are also protecting Germany from a large influx of refugees, because Lukashenka tried to test this border” for strength, the prime minister said. According to him, Warsaw – with the support of the acting German Chancellor and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is making diplomatic efforts in the Middle East to stop the departure of migrants from this region to Belarus.
Aggravation of the situation on the external borders of the EU
An increased flow of migrants from the Middle East to the EU countries has been observed since May 2021. The most difficult situation is in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, into whose territory many migrants are trying to penetrate through Belarus.
The most difficult situation in November developed on the Polish-Belarusian border. So, on November 8, several thousand migrants approached her, since then they have made numerous attempts to cross the border. In an interview with the BBC, Lukashenka admitted that Belarusians helped migrants to enter the EU. He demanded that the migrants in Belarus be accepted by Germany.
Berlin on November 22 said that it was a question that should be resolved at the level of the European Union. The EU is preparing a fifth package of sanctions against the Belarusian regime and those responsible for bringing migrants from Middle Eastern countries to Minsk.
-
How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works
On the border with Poland
A large number of illegal migrants from Syria and Iraq have now accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland, who are trying to get into the EU. They are trying to break through the barbed wire fence set up by Poland. In May, Lukashenko announced that Minsk would no longer deter refugees from further travel to EU countries, and since then the number of illegal migrants has grown significantly.
-
How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works
Trapped between Poland and Belarus
Migrants are actually stuck on the border between Poland and Belarus. The Polish side does not allow them to enter the EU, pointing out that there are no grounds for entry and that they are an instrument of hybrid attacks on the part of Lukashenka. The ruler of Belarus is accused of provoking a migration crisis by organizing the transfer of thousands of illegal migrants to the EU borders.
-
How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works
Delivered to the border from Minsk
According to migrants, travel agencies in their countries sell air tickets to Minsk and issue them a 30-day visa. The cost together with the services of “carriers” is up to 20,000 euros. From Minsk, depending on the package of services purchased, they are either taken to the hotel or sent to the waiting room. When a group is recruited, they are put on a bus and taken to the border.
-
How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works
The beginning of the journey of migrants from Iraq
Most of the illegal migrants trying to get to the EU through Belarus are Iraqi citizens. They arrive in Minsk from three cities on the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil, Shiladze and Sulaimaniyah. Under pressure from the EU, Iraq has canceled direct flights to Minsk from Baghdad since August. People also travel to Belarus from Syria, Afghanistan, Congo. Migrants reach Minsk via Dubai, Turkey, Lebanon and Ukraine.
-
How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works
First – a flight to Minsk, then – the border with the EU
Belarus has significantly increased the number of flights from the Middle East to Minsk. Until next March, about 40 flights are planned weekly from the airports of Istanbul, Damascus and Dubai to Minsk – twice as many as a year ago. The air harbors of these cities are currently most often used by migrants for flights to Belarus, in order to travel further to the EU countries.
-
How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works
Flights with migrants not only at the Minsk airport
Currently, about 800-1000 migrants arrive in Belarus every day. In this regard, five more Belarusian airports may soon be used to service flights from the Middle East. They will go from national to international. One of them is located in the city of Grodno, just 20 kilometers from the Polish border.
-
How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works
What is happening in the Belarusian border area
In the Belarusian legislation, nothing has changed regarding the visit of the border strip by citizens of Belarus and foreigners. To get here, you must first contact the border service, notify your intentions and get a pass. Violators face fines and deportation. But now there are many illegal immigrants in the border area. They are hiding in the woods, trying to cross the border with Poland.
-
How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works
Through Belarusian forests – to Poland
According to the stories of migrants, Belarusian border guards help them cross to the Polish side – they cut the barbed wire or find a safe loophole with the help of drones. And already in Poland, using geolocation in a smartphone, migrants determine the location of the person who will take them further. For example, to Germany.
-
How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works
Migrants don’t want to stay in Poland
According to the Dublin regulation, migrants must apply for asylum in the country where they first crossed the EU border. But in Poland refugees prefer not to register and leave their fingerprints in the EU fingerprint database. Many people succeed in this, and therefore the number of refugees that the German authorities can send back to Poland is extremely small.
-
How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works
Refugee target – Germany
Transport on the Polish side, as a rule, is a small cargo van, in the back of which 30-40 people are packed. An escort car drives ahead of the reconnaissance van. If suddenly there is a check on the road, the route changes. The Polish-German border is crossed in different ways: in the same van, on foot, and by taxi, and by public transport.
-
How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works
Refugees in Germany
According to the German police, in October 4,900 migrants entered Germany illegally through Belarus and Poland, which is twice as many as in September. All illegal migrants caught or voluntarily surrendered to the German authorities are found by police officers with passports stamped by Belarusian border guards.
Author: Natalia Pozdnyakova