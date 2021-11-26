Merkel: Minsk sought to weaken not only Poland, but the entire EU | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed the “very tense situation” with migrants on the border of this country and Belarus. Merkel announced this on Thursday, November 25, during a joint press conference in Berlin.

According to Merkel, she assured the Polish prime minister of Germany’s “complete solidarity” and recalled the recent visit of the acting president. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to Warsaw, where he had consultations with the Polish leadership on the situation in Belarus.

“We adhere to the common belief that the situation was caused by the fact that Minsk“ lured migrants to Belarus ”as part of a“ hybrid attack ”and pursued the goal of“ destabilizing and weakening not only Poland, but the entire European Union, ”the acting director said. heads of the German government.

Merkel on her telephone conversations with Lukashenka

Merkel stressed that this is a problem concerning the European community as a whole, and it should be solved in agreement. The German politician again spoke out in defense of her two telephone conversations with the ruler of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The focus during these conversations was on improving the humanitarian situation, she said. It is about treating migrants in Belarus with respect to “their human dignity and, if possible, returning them to their homeland,” Merkel stressed.

Germany and Poland do not rule out further sanctions against Minsk

Berlin believes that if no progress is made in resolving the crisis, it will be necessary to consider the issue of further sanctions against the Lukashenka regime. “We, as Europeans, must adhere to a common position,” Merkel said. At the same time, the door for dialogue must remain open. “Sanctions are one thing, but on the other hand, you always need to be ready for dialogue in order to solve problems through negotiations,” she said.

Merkel urged not to forget about the role of Russia

Angela Merkel added that one should not forget about the role of Russia in the current situation with migrants. “We know that Lukashenka and Russian President Vladimir Putin have“ a very close relationship, ”she stated, adding that she discussed the situation with the Russian leader and believes that the Kremlin“ should also clearly state that people should not be abused. ” when achieving goals that have nothing to do with them.

Morawiecki announced the intensification of diplomatic efforts in the Middle East

Mateusz Morawiecki, in turn, noted that Poland is guarding the external borders of the EU. “In this regard, we are also protecting Germany from a large influx of refugees, because Lukashenka tried to test this border” for strength, the prime minister said. According to him, Warsaw – with the support of the acting German Chancellor and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is making diplomatic efforts in the Middle East to stop the departure of migrants from this region to Belarus.

Aggravation of the situation on the external borders of the EU

An increased flow of migrants from the Middle East to the EU countries has been observed since May 2021. The most difficult situation is in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, into whose territory many migrants are trying to penetrate through Belarus.

The most difficult situation in November developed on the Polish-Belarusian border. So, on November 8, several thousand migrants approached her, since then they have made numerous attempts to cross the border. In an interview with the BBC, Lukashenka admitted that Belarusians helped migrants to enter the EU. He demanded that the migrants in Belarus be accepted by Germany.

Berlin on November 22 said that it was a question that should be resolved at the level of the European Union. The EU is preparing a fifth package of sanctions against the Belarusian regime and those responsible for bringing migrants from Middle Eastern countries to Minsk.

