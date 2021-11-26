https://ria.ru/20211126/gaz-1760825322.html

Moldova approves transfer of funds to repay debt to Gazprom

CHISINAU, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa said that the government approved the transfer of funds to Moldovagaz to pay off the debt to Gazprom so as not to interrupt gas supplies to the republic. The Moldovan Parliament, at the request of the government on Thursday, urgently approved in the final reading amendments to the law on the state budget for 2021 year to allocate money to pay debts to Gazprom for gas received in October and November. The project envisages the transfer of 1.33 billion lei ($ 75 million) from Energocom to Moldovagaz in exchange for paying off the debt of the state-owned enterprise Thermoelectrica “. The government’s decision will be published on Friday in the Official Monitor (register of changes in legislation), after which it will come into force. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu noted that these are technical issues that must be observed in order for the entire debt repayment procedure to be carried out within the framework of the law. Moldova has not yet repaid its debt to Gazprom for Russian gas in the amount of $ 74 million, hoping to receive a deferral … The ultimatum of the Russian concern was supposed to expire on Wednesday evening, but Gazprom granted Moldova a delay until November 26. Gazprom and Moldovagaz on October 29, after lengthy negotiations, extended the gas supply contract for a period of five years, starting November 1. The conditions turned out to be favorable for the Moldovan side – about $ 430 per thousand cubic meters of blue fuel, while the prices on the market reach thousands of dollars. Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa noted that “these are favorable prices against the background of prices on the international market.” Chairman of the Board of JSC Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban said after signing the contract that Moldova has achieved the most favorable conditions that are possible in the current situation, which will save it 405 million dollars. Gazprom said that taking into account the situation in Moldova, it was decided to sign the contract practically on the terms of the Moldovan side, but subject to timely 100% payment of current payments. At the same time, on November 22, the next payment for gas was not transferred, and Gazprom notified Chisinau that it would stop deliveries in 48 hours.

