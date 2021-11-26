more than 200 migrants broke through the border while the Belarusian security forces blinded border guards with lasers

The Polish border service reported that more than 200 migrants got to Poland from the territory of Belarus on the evening of November 24. About it reported on Twitter of the department.

Polish border guards claim that the Belarusian security forces blinded them with lasers and stroboscopes at the moment migrants crossed the border.

In addition, the migrants threw stones and wooden branches at representatives of Polish services, according to the border service.

The migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland escalated in early November. Near the border point, about 3,000 refugees from the Middle East have set up camp. From time to time they try to overcome the barriers and break into the territory of Poland, the Polish security forces used tear gas and water cannons against them.

In Europe, the leaders of Belarus and Russia were accused of aggravating the crisis. Vladimir Putin spoke about Russia’s non-involvement in the situation, and Alexander Lukashenko said that Europe should accept migrants. He proposed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to create a corridor for the passage of two thousand migrants, but she refused.

At the same time, shortly after the telephone conversation between Lukashenka and Merkel, the migrant camp on the border of Belarus with Poland was removed, and Minsk began to report on the return of some foreigners to Iraq.

At the same time, the Polish authorities argued that the Belarusian authorities continue to send migrants to the border between the countries.