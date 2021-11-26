More than 50 people became victims of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine. What is known

4 hours ago

The accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region killed more than 50 people, officials said. Among the victims are miners and rescuers. It is officially recognized that the explosion of methane was the cause of the smoke, which led to the victims, but a special commission will make the final conclusions. The management of the mine has been detained. A three-day mourning period has been declared in the region.

On Friday morning, it became known that a survivor had been found in Listvyazhnaya. “They [спасатели] stumbled upon him, he was conscious, moving himself through the mine. Helped him to the surface. This is indeed an amazing event “, – said the governor of the Kemerovo region Sergei Tsivilev.

The survivor was rescuer Alexander Zakovryashin, who disappeared the day before during an operation to search for miners, said the acting head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexander Chupriyan. Zakovryashin is a medic; in the mine he provided first aid to the injured. He was diagnosed with hypothermia, poisoning by combustion products and dehydration, the hospital said.

Victims and Injuries

The total death toll was 52 people, it was reported earlier in the governor’s telegram channel. These are 46 miners who were not able to be brought to the surface the day before, and six rescuers who participated in their search. On the eve it was reported that during the search, two links of rescuers disappeared. The authorities first confirmed the deaths of three of them, then three more.

Now we are talking about five dead rescuers. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding six rescuers with the Orders of Courage, five of them posthumously, Chupriyan said.

On Thursday evening, media outlets, citing sources in the emergency services, began reporting that the accident killed 52 people, including mine rescuers. This was also stated by a representative of the administration of the Belovsky urban district. “The victims suffocated with carbon monoxide,” he told Interfax.

The number of people injured in the Listvyazhnaya accident has grown to 63, said Vitaly Kheraskov, Deputy Minister of Health of the Kemerovo Region. Tsivilev, however, reported that 38 miners are still in hospitals, as well as 11 mine rescuers (one of the rescuers had a head injury, and ten had poisoning).

Most of the hospitalized miners are in a state of mild and moderate severity, said Kheraskov.

On the morning of November 25, when the accident occurred at the mine, there were 285 people underground.

Methane explosion

The likely cause of the accident at the mine is an explosion of a methane-air mixture, the governor of Kuzbass said. “The exact reasons will be established by the commission,” he said.

On the eve of the methane explosion, Dmitry Demeshin, Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia, was the first to speak. “Most likely, it was a methane explosion, caused by the fact that there was some kind of spark that led to an explosion and a dynamic impact. It injured people who could not get out,” TASS quoted him as saying.

At the same time, the doctors said that the dead and injured were suffocated by the gas, and were not physically injured.

The fact that the miners suffocated was also reported in a press release by the Kuzbass department of the Investigative Committee of Russia. In it, the explosion was called a “gas-dynamic phenomenon”.

“During the initial investigative actions, it was established that the detainees violated the industrial safety requirements of hazardous production facilities. As a result, a gas-dynamic phenomenon occurred. The smoke of the ventilation drift of section No. 4 began, as a result of which the workers who were in the mine suffocated,” the ICR said.

On the eve, the version of the explosion was mentioned in the media, but officially it was only about smoke. It, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, happened at a depth of 250 meters.

On Friday, RIA Novosti, citing sources in the emergency services, reported that there were two methane explosions at Listvyazhnaya, and the miners allegedly died in the first, and the rescuers in the second. The management of the mine does not confirm this. “There was no second explosion, from which the mine rescuers allegedly died. They do not have barotraumas, they died from carbon monoxide poisoning,” the Listvyazhnaya administration told TASS.

First arrested

The detainees mentioned in the ICR report are the 47-year-old director of the mine, his 59-year-old first deputy and the 36-year-old site manager. They were detained in the framework of the case initiated under Part 3 of Art. 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence).

In the near future, they will be charged, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided.

The detained director of the Listvyazhnaya mine is Sergei Makhrakov, who has been heading the enterprise since 2013. In 2021, he was recognized as the best manager of a coal mine according to the results of a regional competition, according to one of the messages on the website of the SDS-Ugol company, which includes Listvyazhnaya.

From 1996 to 2013, Makhrakov worked at another Kuzbass mine, Kolmagorovskaya, where he started as an underground installation engineer. His work experience is 25 years.

On Friday morning, the TFR announced the initiation of one more case – under Part 3 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (negligence, resulting in the death of two or more persons). Two chief state inspectors of the Belovsky territorial department of the Siberian department of Rostekhnadzor were detained on it. Deputy Prosecutor General Demeshin said that they carried out an inspection at the mine a week ago.

At the same time, a TASS source in the technical supervision bodies claims that before the emergency at Listvyazhnaya there was no excess of the maximum permissible concentration of methane. The place of the epicenter of the accident, according to his data, has not yet been established. In turn, the prosecutor’s office said that mine employees had previously complained about the increased level of methane.

What’s going on now

On the eve, the search was interrupted – due to the strong gas pollution of the mine. In the morning, the governor announced the resumption of mine rescue work.

As follows from the message in Tsivilev’s telegram channel, rescuers are isolating a section of mine workings, which “will naturally be filled with methane.” When the gas is distributed in this area (it is of a large volume – 257 thousand cubic meters), the danger of an explosion will decrease, the governor explained.

According to him, such degassing will take three days. “After that, the headquarters will make a decision on further prospecting work in the mine,” Tsivilev said.

In parallel, during these three days, rescuers will continue to eliminate the consequences of the fire – they will drill a well to extinguish possible fires in the mine.

The search is the main issue that worries the relatives of the victims, whose bodies are still under the rubble.

“Inspection of the mine is not a matter of one day. In addition, we must displace oxygen as much as possible in order to prevent an explosion,” said the acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who arrived in Belovo, at a meeting with the relatives of the victims.

According to him, mine rescuers are taking air samples to determine if there is a threat of an explosion. “She was there yesterday,” Chupriyan said.

“This methane went off scale for a long time!”

On Friday morning, the relatives of the dead miners came to the checkpoint of the Listvyazhnaya mine, some of them are allowed to enter the mine.

The wife of one of the miners told the BBC that, according to her information, on November 15 there was already a fire at the mine, which the miners put out themselves. According to her version, the cause of the fire then was the excess of the methane content. Then the miners went down to the mine again.

“They did not hesitate themselves, they put out the fire in the mine on their own. Just a few days have passed, and now my husband is gone. And everyone knew this. Rospotrebnadzor checked everything. And what did they check there? This methane went off scale for a long time!” – says this woman.

The main question is why the miners and rescuers suffocated after the explosion. There is no answer yet.

Oxygen in self-rescuers – everyone who descends into the face should have them – the miners who disappeared after the accident could have run out in the afternoon, the chances of their rescue were minimal, an informed source told Interfax.

According to him, the self-rescuer systems are designed for six hours of operation, with low-intensity use – a little longer (for example, when a person is sitting and not moving). At the same time, Acting Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Chupriyan said the day before that the self-rescuer was designed for only an hour.

Miners and rescuers who were in the mine could not survive in conditions of lack of oxygen and high concentrations of harmful gases, the commander of the mine rescue squad Yuri She told reporters on Friday.

“Yesterday we also had a tragedy – six mine rescuers were killed. In the gas atmosphere that has now developed at the emergency site, it is not possible to say that someone survived,” he said. According to him, carbon monoxide, which is absorbed by the pores of the skin, is extremely dangerous: “Trained mine rescuers, as they say, fall. They feel bad.”