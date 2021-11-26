Morgenstern hid from prying eyes – Kommersant FM – Kommersant

The Gipsy club postpones Morgenstern’s concert a day before the start – the rapper was supposed to perform on November 26. The organizers apologized to the audience, saying that they did everything in their power. On November 25, Morgenstern left the country, and soon journalists found out that he is now in one of the hotels in Dubai. This week, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, accused the singer of selling drugs on the Internet. The rapper’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin denies the accusations against the artist.

Kommersant FM contacted the musician’s lawyer, but Mr. Zhorin was laconic: “As for Alisher’s whereabouts, I don’t know where exactly he is. I know that he is resting with his wife. It seems to me that this is normal, there is no conspiracy. The departure of Morgenstern is not associated with any risks. “

At the end of November, the UK began checking Morgenstern’s video “Pablo”. The reason was the complaint of a man with the surname Novikov, who saw in the song the inclination of adolescents to use drugs. However, the rapper has not yet been formally charged. Against this background, the musician could leave the country for security reasons, says lawyer Mikhail Salkin: “It’s even worse when, after some sweeping abstract accusations, zealous employees start looking for violations where there are none, just to identify and report to their superiors.

The demonstration work is reminiscent of the period of the 80s of the USSR. All claims against him are simply a mention of the very fact of drugs in creativity. But this does not mean at all that he distributes them or advertises them in any way.

Under such circumstances, I would probably also advise my client to leave the country just in case, so that there would be no incidents and provocations.

It is quite possible that this is precisely such a tactic. Suddenly there will be some next operatives who want to stage drug planting, as was the case with Ivan Golunov. To avoid such a precedent, the safest thing is not to be on the territory of the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation, everything is correct. He’s a very talented PR man, so he’ll just use this as an additional info-pod. “

The rapper’s next concert is to take place on January 2 in Moscow. The organizers have not yet received any comments on the possible postponement or cancellation of the event. The cancellation of a concert the day before the start is an extremely rare occurrence in show business, says Ildar Bakeev Entertainment General Producer Ildar Bakeev:

“This is nonsense, there must be some very good reason for this. If the concert is canceled, then the non-refundable expenses, if they are not insured, are lost. In order for a company to receive payments, it must have a good reason: the death of the artist or his relatives directly participating in this event, an emergency – this is all spelled out in the contracts. Viewers will receive money back for their tickets, according to the latest government regulations. So the reason must be good. “

After Morgenstern left Russia, checks were carried out at his KAIF Provenance restaurant, during which it turned out that the institution was selling alcohol without a license. The rapper’s restaurant was closed for a while, but now, as Kommersant FM found out, it continues to work again.

