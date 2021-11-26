Morgenstern’s concert canceled in Moscow

The Moscow club Gipsy announced that the rapper Morgenstern’s concert scheduled for November 26 will not take place. Earlier, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, accused the rapper of “drug dealing on social networks,” after which Ura.ru and the Oper Leaked Telegram channel announced the musician’s departure from Russia.

“Unfortunately Morgenstern will not be able to play at Gipsy. The concert is postponed until 2022. We did everything in our power, “- said the club and added:” Do not swear, you understand, it happened for reasons beyond our control. “

On November 23, the head of the IC, Alexander Bastrykin, during a speech at the Moscow Legal Week, said that “the blogger Morgenstern sells drugs, in fact, on social networks, involving a huge number of young people in his sphere of communication.”

Morgenstern’s representatives rejected Bastrykin’s accusations, noting that he could have been misinformed.

The day after the statement of the head of the IC Ura.ru and the telegram channel “Opera Leaked” reported that the rapper had left Russia. At the same time, the concert director said that in the near future Morgenstern is planning a private event in Belarus, and in the future the rapper’s concert schedule will not change. He also said that the performance at the Gipsy club should take place.

The REN-TV channel reported that Morgenstern flew from Belarus to Dubai.

Preview photo: Morgenstern / Instagram