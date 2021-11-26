Moscow court banned posting on Instagram with rides without numbers – RBC

The content of three Instagram bloggers was declared banned. According to the prosecutor’s office, users promoted driving without license plates and violating traffic rules

Photo: Zuma / TASS



The Tagansky District Court of Moscow on Friday declared prohibited materials published on social networks promoting driving without numbers. This was reported by the metropolitan prosecutor’s office.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs found that three users of the “popular social network” published materials in which information “is promoted, encouraged and communicated to a wide range of people” about the benefits of driving without numbers. Bloggers published information about how they violate traffic rules and urged other users to follow their example, the prosecutor’s office said.

In Moscow, the driver was fined for violating a car in front



The prosecutor’s office indicates that the publication of such information contributes to the violation of traffic rules and threatens the life and health of road users. The department went to court with a claim to declare such publications prohibited. The court fully satisfied the requirements of the prosecutor’s office.

According to a source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, RBC is talking about the Instagram accounts of FEROMON666 with 55.1 thousand subscribers, THE TOTAL GOSHA with 459 thousand subscribers and Alan Yenileev with 2.1 million subscribers, respectively. The information was confirmed by the press service of the court. Users have not yet been blocked, since the decision has not yet entered into force.