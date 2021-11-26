Mosoblduma supported the bill on QR codes in public places – Society

MOSCOW, November 25. / TASS /. Deputies of the Moscow Regional Duma at a meeting on Thursday by a majority vote supported the draft federal law “On the sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population”, which provides for visits to a number of public places in the presence of QR codes.

32 deputies spoke for, 10 – against, two abstained, said the chairman of the Moscow Regional Duma Igor Bryntsalov.

“The bill is aimed at regulating citizens’ visits to mass and other events, cultural organizations, places of public catering, trade and others in cases of the spread of a new coronavirus infection, with the exception of restrictions on visiting grocery stores and pharmacies. <...> Committee (on social policy and health ), understanding and agreeing that the bill needs to be supported, nevertheless believes that changes are required to the presented version, the revision of this bill. <...> I emphasize that the bill must be adopted, ” social policy and health care of the Moscow Regional Duma Andrey Golubev.

On November 12, the Government of the Russian Federation submitted to the State Duma draft amendments on the use of QR codes on vaccination against coronavirus in transport and in public places. As expected, the rules will be valid until June 1, 2022. The Cabinet of Ministers clarified that this measure will not affect pharmacies, stores with groceries and essential goods. According to the document, until February 1, citizens who have not received a QR code can present a negative PCR test to visit these places. After February 1, such an opportunity will be available only to citizens with a medical treatment.