https://ria.ru/20211126/murashko-1760884956.html

Murashko announced the extension of certificates for COVID-19 patients

Murashko announced the extension of certificates for COVID-19 patients – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

Murashko announced the extension of certificates for COVID-19 patients

The certificate will be automatically renewed for everyone who has been ill with coronavirus over the past year, the relevant documents are now being introduced, it will be … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T14: 32

2021-11-26T14: 32

2021-11-26T15: 25

Mikhail Murashko

society

health – society

coronavirus covid-19

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/06/1740129377_0:141:2720:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_fd81036785f5e1a8761423af50012faf.jpg

OBNINSK (Kaluga region), November 26 – RIA Novosti. The certificate will be automatically renewed for everyone who has had coronavirus over the past year, the relevant documents are now being introduced, it will be valid for one year, not 6 months, as now, said Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. “The certificate will be automatically renewed for everyone, who had the disease during the last year. Therefore, one year from the moment of recovery. Now documents are being made to change, “Murashko told journalists. 6 months.

https://ria.ru/20211124/sertifikat-1760530498.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/0e/1741261404_0 0:3095:2321_1920x0_80_0_0_4b1172bac80d39f4a514648b72f6991e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

mikhail murashko, society, health – society, coronavirus covid-19, vaccination of Russians against covid-19