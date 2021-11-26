https://ria.ru/20211126/murashko-1760884956.html
Murashko announced the extension of certificates for COVID-19 patients
The certificate will be automatically renewed for everyone who has been ill with coronavirus over the past year, the relevant documents are now being introduced, it will be valid for one year, not 6 months, as now, said Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.
Mikhail Murashko
OBNINSK (Kaluga region), November 26 – RIA Novosti. The certificate will be automatically renewed for everyone who has had coronavirus over the past year, the relevant documents are now being introduced, it will be valid for one year, not 6 months, as now, said Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. “The certificate will be automatically renewed for everyone, who had the disease during the last year. Therefore, one year from the moment of recovery. Now documents are being made to change, “Murashko told journalists. 6 months.
