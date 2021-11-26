https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760884103.html

Murashko named the share of patients with COVID-19 again

Murashko named the share of patients with COVID-19 again

About 0.74% of those who have recovered from the coronavirus infection fall ill again, said Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

OBNINSK (Kaluga region), November 26 – RIA Novosti. About 0.74% of those who have recovered from the disease are re-infected with coronavirus, said the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko. “Re-disease among those who have recovered occurs in 0.74%,” Murashko told reporters.

Russia

2021

