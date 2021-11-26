https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760884103.html
Murashko named the share of patients with COVID-19 again
Murashko called the proportion of COVID-19 patients again – Russia news today
Murashko named the share of patients with COVID-19 again
About 0.74% of those who have recovered from the coronavirus infection fall ill again, said Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
2021-11-26T14: 29
2021-11-26T14: 29
2021-11-26T14: 40
spread of coronavirus
coronavirus in Russia
society
Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia)
health – society
Mikhail Murashko
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760292878_0-0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_d1db6be020fe0606d1aadc96451a8612.jpg
OBNINSK (Kaluga region), November 26 – RIA Novosti. About 0.74% of those who have recovered from the disease are re-infected with coronavirus, said the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko. “Re-disease among those who have recovered occurs in 0.74%,” Murashko told reporters.
https://ria.ru/20211126/immunitet-1760885377.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760292878_177 0:2906:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ad6324a4e30ffce6bb69fb9c3b8d975e.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
coronavirus in russia, society, ministry of health of the rf (ministry of health of russia), health – society, mikhail murashko, russia, covid-19 coronavirus
Murashko named the share of patients with COVID-19 again