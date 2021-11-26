Murashko revealed the effectiveness of the combination of “Sputnik V” and “Sputnik Light” – RBK

The combination of the Sputnik V vaccine and the revaccination with Sputnik Light show the best results, Murashko said. This conclusion was made by the Minister on the basis of data from the register of vaccinated

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters



Protection against coronavirus during vaccination with Sputnik V and revaccination with Sputnik Light is more than 92%, said the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, TASS reports.

“Just yesterday, I received data on the unloading from the register of vaccinated. The combination of the Sputnik V vaccine and the revaccination with the Sputnik Light vaccine show the best results, the protective protection is more than 92%, ”said Murashko.

Sputnik V is the first coronavirus vaccine registered in Russia. The drug was approved in August 2020, and in May 2021, its one-component version, Sputnik Light, was registered. Their efficiency was 97.6 and 79.4%, respectively.

The one-component Sputnik Light was recommended by the Ministry of Health to be used specifically for revaccination, as well as vaccination of those who have already had COVID-19. You can get vaccinated with this drug six months after the primary vaccination or the transferred coronavirus.