new versions with diesel engine – Autoreview

Hyundai has expanded the range of trim levels for the Tucson crossover. Now there are seven instead of five, and the new versions are intended only for cars with a 2.0 CRDi turbodiesel (186 hp), the demand for which turned out to be higher than expected. Recall that diesel SUVs are offered only with an eight-speed “automatic” and all-wheel drive.

The new Family Plus package has become the most affordable for a diesel crossover. It has six airbags, climate control, a media system with an eight-inch screen, an engine start button, a keyless entry system, LED headlights, a rear view camera, rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, front seats and windshield, cruise control, light sensor and 17-inch wheels.

The Lifestyle version (heated rear seats, front parking sensors, roof rails, rain sensor, wireless smartphone charging) remained in the range. And the new version of Lifestyle Plus, in addition, has a combined seat upholstery (leather and leatherette), virtual instruments, a Krell audio system, contour interior lighting, 18-inch wheels, paddle shifters and an automatic button panel instead of the traditional lever. The Navigaton and Smart Sense packages are also available for the Lifestyle Plus package.

Alas, it is now unrealistic to buy a Hyundai Tucson without a dealer mark-up of 500-800 thousand rubles. The recommended prices from the start of sales at the beginning of the summer increased by 85 thousand rubles, and now the price list, which operates in the Hyundai online store, looks like this: