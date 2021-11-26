“NFT is the trend of 2021”

Binance Is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world: its turnovers are measured in tens of billions of dollars. We talk with Gleb Kostarev, Director of Binance in Eastern Europe, about the development of the exchange, especially its newest and rapidly developing segment – trading in non-mutable tokens (NFT).

– Please tell us about the background of the exchange, how and who came up with its idea, how did you manage to create it?

– The founder and CEO is Changpeng Zhao, better known in the cryptocurrency community as CZ. He has an amazing biography and an equally exciting career path. Once upon a time the founder of Binance worked at McDonald’s. Once he sold his apartment and invested all the proceeds in bitcoin.

CZ developed software for Wall Street futures trading. In 2005, he left his post as head of the research and development team at Bloomberg Tradebook Futures and moved to Shanghai. There he founded Fusion Systems. After he discovered Bitcoin, CZ joined Blockchain.info as Chief Technology Officer.

According to him, the idea of ​​founding an exchange occurred to every second person who became part of the cryptocurrency market at that time. He thought about creating an exchange back in 2013, when he first entered the industry. The idea reappeared in 2015, when a tech startup was founded, which later became Binance. Both times, the team thought the market was still too small and they weren’t ready yet. But in 2017, the team felt that now was the right time, and they started. The team’s initial expectations were that getting into the top 10 exchanges in three years would be a significant achievement. But the growth turned out to be so rapid that it surpassed all expectations: six months later, in January 2018, Binance came out on top among the world’s crypto exchanges in terms of trading volume, and CZ got on the cover of Forbes magazine.

– What are the turnovers and dynamics of trading on the stock exchange today?

– According to CoinMarketCap, Binance is the # 1 cryptocurrency exchange in the world. CoinMarketCap ranks and rates exchanges based on traffic, liquidity, and trading volumes. Thus, the volume of daily trading on Binance is $ 33,525,710,064, there are more than 1,300 trading pairs on the exchange, and the exchange also supports more than 40 fiat currencies.

– What can you say about the NFT market? Is it gaining popularity?

– NFT is the trend of 2021. The rise in popularity of NFT has coincided with the growth of the industry, or rather, the growth of the industry has contributed to it. It is also worth noting that now in the modern world the paradigm of thinking is shifting towards the “virtual” side. Everything digital and virtual is becoming more and more important; NFTs very organically fit into this trend, which is only gaining popularity. For example, now many celebrities buy themselves NFTs from the CryptoPunks or BAYC collection, put on a Twitter avatar and thus demonstrate their status to others.

– What art objects are usually linked to NFT today?

– NFT is a digital object, and a digital object can be anything: video, music, images, domains, and so on. In addition, many artists send their physical work to NFT buyers as well.

– What, in your opinion, is the motivation of NFT buyers today?

– The value of each NFT is determined by its authenticity and rarity. Well, the “virtuality” trend, which I spoke about earlier, is also important. The virtual is becoming more important than the real. NFT is not just pictures on the blockchain or what somebody quickly drew, laid out and sold for a million dollars. It is also a new token standard. Bitcoin is no different from any other bitcoin, but NFTs are inherently unique – this also has value.

– What are the future prospects for the NFT market?

– Speaking about the prospects, I think that NFT is only at the beginning of the path. In the near future, we will see many interesting projects using this technology. Promising projects will be protocols for the transfer of cross-chain metadata and tools for modifying metadata; NFTs giving early access or higher limits for DeFi protocols, projects to split royalties, resolve disputes over revenue sharing or ownership interests, and many more. In addition, DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) appear that bring collectors together and invest in some a specific NFT segment. For example, Red DAOs focus on digital fashion items. If we talk about art, then a great future awaits dynamic NFTs, since nowOMost of the NFT art is still static.

– What are the plans of the exchange? What innovations may appear on the stock exchange in the near future?

– Binance NFT marketplace was launched this year; we in Russia, Ukraine and the CIS have attracted and continue to attract a large number of big names from the world of digital art, show business, sports. We plan to continue to keep pace and develop the NFT market.

We are also actively working towards the formation of a legal field in the cryptocurrency market. Binance is open to dialogue and work with regulators around the world, and is also ready to make every effort to create a regulatory framework for the formation of a sustainable market in Russia, Ukraine and the CIS countries.

In Russia, we are actively working on regulatory issues together with the Commission on Blockchain Technologies and Cryptoeconomics of the All-Russian public organization Investment Russia and the Committee on Digital Financial Assets and Digital Currency of the Council of the Digital Economy Development Fund. In Ukraine, we are members of the Public Union “Virtual Assets of Ukraine”, and we also work within the framework of the MOU with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the country.

And this is just a small part of our plans. Speaking of long-term goals, I want to note that we will continue to work and create products that our users want to see and that they really love. The needs and interests of users are our main goal.

Interviewed Konstantin Frumkin

