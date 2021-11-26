Oprah Winfrey was instrumental in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from the royal family. Details of the interview!

“This interview is Meghan’s attempt to reclaim her voice.”





On March 7, a big interview with 36-year-old Prince Harry and 39-year-old Meghan Markle will be released in the United States. The famous TV presenter and their close friend Oprah Winfrey conducted a conversation with the dukes. Especially for the filming of the program, Oprah flew from the Hawaiian Islands, where she now lives. And she stopped a few minutes’ drive from the mansion of Megan and Harry in Montecito. The fact is, Winfrey also has properties in the area.

The TV presenter spent two days with the spouses, talking about her personal life, future plans and parenting. Immediately after the conversation with Winfrey, it was announced that Meghan and Harry were finally resigning from the powers of senior members of the royal family. Fans are sure that Oprah played an important role in this. She supported the decision of the Dukes to step down from their positions in Great Britain and move to the United States.

“The couple is clearly very close to Oprah. And the fact that she was with Megan and Harry at such a stressful time gave her unique information about Megsite, – the source shared. And another added: “Markle didn’t have enough freedom in the royal family. This interview is Meghan’s attempt to reclaim her voice. She had the opportunity to speak out when she was an actress, but when, as a duchess, she was banned from using social media, Meghan realized that she was in a cage. “