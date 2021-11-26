Paparazzi: Tom Cruise “self-isolated” on the yacht of billionaire Abramovich (photo)

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was spotted on the Triple Seven sailing off the south coast of Great Britain. The actor may be in quarantine on a ship after contact with an infected coronavirus on the set of the sequel to Mission Impossible, suggests The Daily Mail.

Now that’s how you Cruise in style! Glimpse of Mission Impossible star Tom’s in $ 44m motor yacht he’s vacationing on in UK https://t.co/jjPWMUDsU9 – Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 23, 2021

The owner of the yacht is called the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who, among other things, owns the English football club Chelsea.

Apparently this is Mr Tom Cruise yacht! Right outside my door pic.twitter.com/QfLjrzb7et – Gareth Rigby (@ Riggers29) July 25, 2021

The paparazzi managed to “declassify” Cruise’s secret arrival on the yacht, the article says.

Inside Tom Cruise’s incredible £ 32M motor #yacht holiday in #Cornwall: Actor is living the high life on 68m vessel – rumored to be owned by Roman Abramovich – which comes with a giant water slide

Triple Seven can be chartered for £ 460,573 per-week pic.twitter.com/HQu1RRL4N0 – Hans Solo (@thandojo) July 24, 2021

The weekly rental price for Triple Seven is estimated at $ 500,000. The yacht with 12 guest cabins, a cinema and a gym, a sun terrace could have gone to Abramovich for almost 45 million euros, the sale took place three years ago.