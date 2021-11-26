Paparazzi: Tom Cruise “self-isolated” on the yacht of billionaire Abramovich (photo)

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was spotted on the Triple Seven sailing off the south coast of Great Britain. The actor may be in quarantine on a ship after contact with an infected coronavirus on the set of the sequel to Mission Impossible, suggests The Daily Mail.
The owner of the yacht is called the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who, among other things, owns the English football club Chelsea.
The paparazzi managed to “declassify” Cruise’s secret arrival on the yacht, the article says.
The weekly rental price for Triple Seven is estimated at $ 500,000. The yacht with 12 guest cabins, a cinema and a gym, a sun terrace could have gone to Abramovich for almost 45 million euros, the sale took place three years ago.