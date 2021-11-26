Peskov did not see a direct connection between the resignation of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service and torture – RBK

The presidential press secretary said that Alexander Kalashnikov himself asked for his resignation. At the same time, according to Peskov, there are “problems” in the correctional system

Alexander Kalashnikov

The head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Kalashnikov himself asked to leave the post. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, writes TASS.

“I would not establish any direct connection. It was a personal appeal from the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, ”Peskov told reporters when answering a question about whether Kalashnikov’s dismissal was related to the publication of video recordings of torture of prisoners in the Saratov region.

Putin fired Kalashnikov on November 25, Colonel-General Arkady Gostev, formerly Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia, was appointed the new head of the FSIN.

Putin fired head of FSIN amid torture scandal in colonies



Peskov admitted that “there really are problems” in the correctional system. “Now the relevant services are conducting verification and investigative actions. The Federal Penitentiary Service is also dealing with this, the prosecutor’s office is investigating, “Interfax quotes a Kremlin spokesman.