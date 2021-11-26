PHOTO: Love me black. Angelina Jolie, Vladimir Vysotsky and other actors who played characters of a different race in the movie

In Hollywood and in the film industry around the world, until recently, there have been many cases of actors playing characters of a different race. Now it is impossible to imagine such a thing in a big movie, because such a practice meets with sharp criticism from the public, and those who dare to do so suffer great reputational losses.

There is even a special term in the language – whitewashing, which now means any examples of racial inconsistency between the characters and the actors who play them. Opponents of this practice are especially acutely perceived blackface, that is, the use of special makeup by white actors, which, for the sake of the role, turns them into black people.

We remember the actors who were specially made up for representatives of a different race in films of past years.

Angelina Jolie. “Her Heart” (2007)

Actress Angelina Jolie was born into an American and French Canadian family. In the film “Her Heart”, Jolie played the French journalist Marian Pearl, whose father was a Jew from the Netherlands and his mother was Cuban.

Mickey Rooney. Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

In the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” American actor Mickey Rooney played the Japanese Mr. Junioshi. This role was remembered as one of the most scandalous cases of offensive and caricatured demonstrations of representatives of the Asian race in Hollywood cinema.

John Wayne. The Conqueror (1956)

American actor John Wayne played Genghis Khan, the great khan of the Mongol Empire in the film “The Conqueror”. In Hollywood, the film is still considered one of the worst films of the 1950s.

Vladimir Vysotsky. “The Tale of How Tsar Peter Got Married” (1976)

Vladimir Vysotsky in the film “The Tale of How Tsar Peter Got Married” played Abram Petrovich Hannibal – Ethiopian by birth.

Jake Gyllenhaal. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010)

Jake Gyllenhaal is an American of Jewish descent. His mother was born into a family of immigrants from Russia and Poland. In Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Gyllenhaal played the Persian Prince Dastan, a representative of the Iranian people.

Marlon Brando. “Tea Ceremony” (1956)

American Marlon Brando played the Japanese translator Sakini. In addition, Brando’s filmography includes the role of the Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata.

Elizabeth Taylor. “Cleopatra” (1963)

Elizabeth Taylor is an American actress who was born in London to an Irish and American family who played the Queen of Egypt in the film “Cleopatra”.

Sean Connery. “The Wind and the Lion” (1975)

The Scottish actor played the Arab rebel Ahmed al-Raisuli.

Johnny Depp. The Lone Ranger (2013)

American actor Johnny Depp played Tonto Indian.

Catherine Zeta-Jones. “The Godmother of Cocaine” (2017)

The Welsh actress played the Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Sergey Bondarchuk. Othello (1955)

Soviet actor Sergei Bondarchuk with Bulgarian and Serbian roots played the Moor in the film “Othello”.

Ben Affleck. “Operation Argo” (2012)

American actor Ben Affleck in the movie “Operation Argo” played a CIA agent with Mexican roots Tony Mendes.

Robert Downey Jr. Soldiers of Failure (2008)

In Soldiers of Failure, Robert Downey Jr. played the white Australian actor Kirk Lazarus, who underwent pigmentation surgery to play African American Sergeant Lincoln Osiris.