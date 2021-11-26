PIONER Game Developers GFA Games Received Investment From Tencent

©

Russian developer GFA Games, currently working on MMOFPS PIONER, announced today that Tencent has invested in the company and acquired a minority stake in the process.

GFA Games co-founder Alexander Nikitin said in a statement:

With Tencent’s resources and industry expertise, we expect to be able to move forward faster and complete PIONER and attract even more talent. We are delighted and grateful that our vision of the game world and the development vector of PIONER are so closely associated with Tencent.

Founded by developers who previously worked on games such as STALKER 2, Atomic Heart, Kings Bounty, Metro Exodus, and Orange Cast, GFA Games is now looking to expand its headcount with network engineers, animation specialists and artists. The studio intends to release PIONER next year.

As for Tencent, this is just the latest in an extremely long list of investments and acquisitions made by the Chinese giant. This month alone, they acquired a minority stake in Playtonic and a majority stake in Wake Up Interactive. However, Tencent has also faced major challenges at home, as China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently suspended the company’s ability to update existing apps or launch new ones.