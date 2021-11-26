PlanB and other analysts give forecasts of bitcoin movement until the end of the year

Many market participants see the potential for further growth of the digital asset.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started Friday with a fall. As of 09:14 (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $ 57,896. The minimum value of bitcoin in 24 hours, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, is fixed at $ 57,253, the maximum is at a height of $ 59,367.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Against the background of the bitcoin correction, members of the crypto community wondered in which direction the course of the most capitalized cryptocurrency would continue to move. The PlanB analyst also shared his opinion on the prospects for BTC. He admitted that the forecasting model he developed – the Floor model – gave the wrong signals. According to the forecast, the bitcoin rate was supposed to reach $ 98 thousand in November.

At the same time, PlanB drew attention to the fact that the lag of the Floor model from the actual line of the BTC rate movement did not affect the S2F signals, the main model for predicting the behavior of the cryptocurrency. According to PlanB indicators, bitcoin will manage to break through the $ 100K level by the end of 2021.

An analyst who runs microblogging under the nickname Root sees potential for further growth in the cryptocurrency rate. In his opinion, BTC will not be limited to the $ 100 thousand mark. According to Root, this is indicated by the analysis of previous periods of cryptocurrency movement after halving (halving the bitcoin mining speed by 2 times).

With the opinion that bitcoin is ahead of growth, the analyst, leading microblogging under the nickname TechDev, agreed. He did not give long-term forecasts. Instead, TechDev chose to focus on the near-term outlook for BTC. The analyst noted that the cryptocurrency broke through the resistance level. From the point of view of technical analysis, such behavior may be a harbinger of further growth in the asset’s rate.

The analyst who runs microblogging under the nickname Altcoin Gordon also sees the potential for a positive movement in the cryptocurrency market. In his opinion, digital assets have left the correction phase and are ready to return to growth.

Analyst Mr. Whale. He believes that the cryptocurrency has exhausted its potential for positive movement. According to the analyst, in confirmation of his position, he opened short positions, which will allow him to make money on the fall in the asset rate.

Meanwhile, bitcoin’s fear and greed index is in the yellow zone. This situation suggests that many investors doubt the prospects of investing in BTC today.

More forecasts for bitcoin are in our material.