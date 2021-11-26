Polish police suppress riot in refugee camp – Gazeta.Ru

Polish police suppressed migrant protests at a refugee camp in the village of Wenjin, preventing an attempt to break through the fences and escape, Polish police said in Twitter…

“After an attempt to force the fence of the guarded center in Wenjin, which houses more than 600 migrants, the situation has stabilized. None of these people managed to escape, ”the message says.

The police clarified that up to 500 police officers were allocated to suppress the riots, who remain in the camp to maintain a stable situation.

Formerly RMF FM radio reportedthat migrants started a riot at the center for foreigners in Poland.

The local police noted that migrants carried garbage cans and cabinets to the square in front of the center building.

The publication notes that 604 migrants are in the center for foreigners. All of them are men, 358 of them are Iraqi citizens.