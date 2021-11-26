Polish Prime Minister called “the most difficult challenge of the decade” for Russia – Gazeta.Ru

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki invited Russia to stick together against the “challenge” from China. It is reported by RIA News” citing the French newspaper Figaro.

“I think the Russians should see China as their most difficult challenge for the coming decades, if not a century. The Russians should be with us in this matter, ”said Moravetsky.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Poland during a briefing statedthat Gazprom, Nord Stream 2 and Russia are involved in the emergence of high inflation in European countries.

The head of the Polish government noted that the rise in prices in European countries was caused by the rise in fuel prices. According to him, these Russian companies and Moscow itself are responsible for the high prices of energy resources.

“The answer is those in the European People’s Party who not only did not block Nord Stream 2, but contributed to the construction of this northern gas pipeline, which today is an element of blackmail in the hands of President (Vladimir) Putin,” added Moravetsky.