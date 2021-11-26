Political scientist Gorbach named 7 regions that can “break away” from Russia

Ukrainian political scientist, political analyst at the Institute of Euro-Atlantic Cooperation, Vladimir Gorbach, in an article in his column on the Glavred website, said that there are “plenty” of territories that could “break away” from Russia. He commented on the article by Vladislav Surkov about the fact that Russia will “expand”, and stressed that, in his opinion, the Russian Federation will indeed expand, but by splitting off certain territories.

Gorbach went on to list the territories that could “move away” from Russia. First on the list is Chechnya. The political scientist pointed out that Kadyrov recently conducted exercises in the region, which took place without the use of Russian symbols.

The second “weak” point is the countries and peoples of the Volga region, in particular, Tatarstan. This region has sufficient potential for an independent economic and political existence. Moreover, in Tatarstan, the position of the president remained by the forces of local elites. “Moreover, there was a whole demarche of the parliament of Tatarstan, which unanimously voted to retain the post of President of Tatarstan and failure to comply with the orders of the federal center,” the expert writes.

The third region is Bashkiria, which has tendencies similar to Tatarstan. Gorbach recalled that in Turkic this region is called Idel-Ural.

The fourth is the “Ukrainian” Kuban, in which the political scientist somehow discerned separatist aspirations.

The fifth is the Far East, in particular, the Primorsky and Khabarovsk Territories. These territories are economically tied to China and Japan, and to a greater extent than to Moscow.

The sixth is Yakutia due to the high level of ethnic nationalism. “The Yakuts also have huge economic opportunities for a separate existence. First of all, we are talking about natural resources: deposits, mineral resources, diamonds, gas, oil and so on, ”Gorbach emphasized.

The seventh is Kaliningrad, which can declare “regional sovereignty” and begin integration into European Union structures.

At the same time, the political scientist believes that in this scenario, Crimea will also become less dependent on the federal center, and nothing will prevent Kiev from “returning” it back. “The easiest way for Crimea will be to return to Ukraine, perhaps on the terms of autonomy, and perhaps on new terms,” ​​the political scientist writes.