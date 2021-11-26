Potentially dangerous new coronavirus strain discovered in southern Africa

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday in connection with the discovery in southern Africa of a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes concern among experts.

Its results have not yet been reported. It is expected that a decision may soon be made to include this strain in the list of coronavirus variations of “interest” or “concern”. A number of specialists, on the basis of the information already available, believe that the B.1.1.529 strain may be more dangerous than all other previously identified strains, including “delta” – due to many mutations. They, scientists believe, can allow the virus to spread faster and avoid the immune response. There are concerns that this strain is overcoming the protection offered by existing vaccines.

A number of countries around the world in connection with reports of a new strain have already interrupted air traffic with the Republic of South Africa, as well as neighboring countries. Such measures, in particular, were taken by Great Britain, Singapore, Israel and a number of EU countries. At the same time, WHO is currently opposed to these restrictions.

A drop in quotations was noted on European stock exchanges on Friday. Representatives of EU countries on Friday are expected to discuss the situation and possible measures to prevent the spread of the new strain in Europe.

So far, hundreds of cases of infection with the new strain have been confirmed in South Africa, Botswana, as well as in Hong Kong and Israel – among travelers who arrived from Africa. Experts note that in a number of regions of South Africa, the new strain displaced the widespread “delta” in just a few days.

The WHO emphasizes that so far there is little data on the new strain to say with confidence that it is spreading faster than the existing variations of the coronavirus, that it “bypasses” the effect of vaccines, or that leads to a more severe course of the disease.

Reports of a new strain come amid a worsening situation with the spread of coronavirus in most European countries. Some have introduced lockdowns or other harsh measures to reduce the number of people-to-people contacts. In many countries, including Germany, new maximum rates for the number of infected per day are almost daily reached. The number of deaths, however, remains generally lower than last fall and winter.

In Russia in recent days, according to official data, the number of new cases of infection has fluctuated at the level of 33-35 thousand per day, the number of deaths remains stable – more than 1200 per day. In a number of regions there are restrictions related to the visit of public places for the unvaccinated or non-vaccinated. The authorities are discussing the possibility of introducing QR codes throughout the country.