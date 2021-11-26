Premarket. Bears dig in

Japanese Nikkei (-2.9%)

Chinese Shanghai Composite (-0.6%)

South Korean Kospi (-1.5%)

Hong kong Hang Seng (-2.3%)

Australian ASX (-1.7%)

The main thing

The two-day calm in the risk capital markets is expected to be interrupted by a strong drop in US futures, sales on Asian markets and a sharp decline in exchange oil contracts. On the basis of the combination of pricing factors of European markets, Friday trading will open with a significant gap down.

The drivers of the decline in stock assets are the next jump in the pandemic and the mutation of the coronavirus, inflation, the risks of early curtailment of monetary spending and the movement of the energy market towards a surplus.

The rebound in Brent futures at the beginning of the week aroused great skepticism, especially against the backdrop of the trend of increasing reserves and the uncorking of strategic reserves of raw materials in importing countries. The epidemiological background leaves much to be desired, which reduces global demand. As a result, at the end of the trading week, Brent fell by more than 2%, tending to the psychological level of $ 80 per barrel.

Asian Markets

Stock bulls have nothing to rely on today.

Chinese Shanghai Composite demonstrates relative stability, decreasing only by half a percent with a 2% fall in the APR indices. Buyers did not find any compelling reasons for the passage of resistance at 3600 points, and environmental factors favor the movement to support at 3500 points, where the issue of the medium-term movement of the PRC stock market will be resolved.

Market-wide uncertainty is pushing the NBK to continue pumping liquidity into the financial system. Another injection of 100 billion yuan is intended to curb credit risks amid problems in the construction sector.



Japanese Nikkei collapses by 3%, playing out the global trends in the avoidance of risky instruments. Investors are moving into protective funding currencies. Even the yen is showing a strengthening from 4-year lows (USD / JPY: 114.7), despite the massive monetary stimulus, playing a priori for the devaluation of the national currency.

The early estimates of the players’ excessive optimism for the rise in securities are confirmed, the medium-term negative formation of the Nikkei index is strengthening.



Thus, pessimism gripped the sites of the Asia-Pacific region. Another strain of the virus stimulates paper sales. The Asian factor reinforces the negative at the start of European trading.

American sites

“Black Friday” in the United States runs the risk of really coloring the stock market dark. Morning index futures are falling rapidly, acting out fears of the looming threat of lockdowns due to “a large number of virus mutations.”

The derivative on the index of the broad stock market S&P 500 is decreasing by a percentage, to 4650 p., Which will be extremely negatively perceived by investors in the European session and positively – speculatively inclined players for a fall.

From a technical point of view, the S&P 500 index today will reflect from the all-up resistance. Support at the main session will be the level of 4630 p., Consolidation below which can untie the hands of the stock bears.

The VIX volatility index is likely to break above 20 pips averages today.

Market participants will try to find a safe haven, which will lead to the strengthening of the revaluation trend of the American national currency. So far, the dollar index (DXY: 96.7 p.) Has reacted only to the Fed’s liquidity squeeze. But now there is a risk of correction of overheated securities, and this is the basis for the disclosure of the protective function of the dollar.

The factor of stable demand for the dollar has a negative impact on commodity assets denominated in the national currency of the United States, and also leads to a weakening of the currencies of countries in transition.



Thus, Friday meets investors with a strong failure in the quotes of futures contracts. Fears are being realized – a critical mass of negative factors is accumulating, stock bears will continue to dig in. The Russian market today will absorb all the negativity – from the fall of global stock market indices to the sale of the oil market. Rebound bar the Moscow Exchange index has been worked out, a deepening correction is possible.

Raw materials

Oil prices after the lull of the last days, we decided to end the week with a sharp drop. In the Asian session, expiring January contracts fell more than 2%, very close to $ 80 for Brent.

The previous stability of futures raised questions and was viewed solely as speculation. The fundamentals of the buildup of crude oil reserves and the release of strategic reserves of importers were ignored by the bulls. But the risks of virus mutations have not gone unnoticed.

The technical picture still encourages further cooling of commodities. The psychological mark of $ 80 may not resist, then we will talk about the next testing of statistical levels of risk.

The conjuncture of the commodity market today will be on the side of the sellers of securities and currencies of the energy exporting countries.

BCS World of investments