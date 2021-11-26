https://ria.ru/20211126/putin-1760968909.html

Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan agree on border demarcation

Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan agreed on border demarcation – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan agree on border demarcation

Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan agreed to create demarcation mechanisms by the end of the year and RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T19: 55

2021-11-26T19: 55

2021-11-26T20: 41

in the world

Armenia

Azerbaijan

settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

vladimir putin

Ilham Aliyev

Nikol Pashinyan

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1a/1760934309_0:118:2952:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_293926f8941d6a851aa43e1b9d2fca63.jpg

SOCHI, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan agreed to create mechanisms for demarcation and delimitation of the border between the two Transcaucasian republics by the end of the year, following a trilateral meeting that took place in Sochi and lasted for about three hours, the Russian leader. Putin specified that there are no obstacles to the creation of these mechanisms. He stressed that the participants paid tribute to the work of the Russian peacekeepers and border guards, and also discussed in great detail economic issues, first of all, the unblocking of transport corridors, including railways and road communications. added that next week the deputy prime ministers of the three countries will gather in Moscow for further work and summing up some of the results. In turn, Pashinyan noted that the parties checked their opinions on many issues. “It turned out that on some issues we have no disagreements, as it seemed before this meeting, “- he said, explained and that general ideas have been fixed on how economic and transport communications will work. As Aliyev added, Baku has always advocated consistent implementation of humanitarian rules. President of Azerbaijan. Following the results of the trilateral meeting, its participants issued a joint statement. In this document they confirmed “their commitment to further consistent implementation and strict adherence to all provisions of the statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 in the interests of ensuring stability, security and economic development of the South Caucasus. “In addition, the parties agreed to increase the level of stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. It is emphasized that Russia will continue to promote the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

https://ria.ru/20211126/putin-1760970974.html

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1a/1760934309_35-0:2766:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b454ef32ea6571fb109118948b995a8e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Armenia, Azerbaijan, settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan, Russia