Putin gave Biden an ultimatum: Ukraine’s surrender or war

Columnist Julian Borger published an article in The Guardian in which he concludes that Russian President Vladimir Putin actually delivered an ulitimatum to US President Joe Biden in Ukraine. Allegedly, Moscow is concentrating its forces on the border with Ukraine, showing that it can really start an “invasion”. But it can be left if Biden refuses military assistance to Kiev and puts pressure on Zelensky on the issue of the Minsk agreements in the version that Ukraine does not like.

The White House has not yet confirmed a virtual meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. However, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki stressed that “high-level diplomacy is a priority for the president” and cited Biden’s video conference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as an example.

By virtue of this, Borger concludes that Biden is still preparing for a conversation with Putin and the main topic of conversation will be the Ukrainian issue. At the same time, the author emphasizes that now China is also threatening Taiwan. And as a result, the United States may be drawn into both conflicts, which is fraught with “catastrophic consequences.”

“In the dispute between Biden and Putin over Ukraine, any options for his actions are fraught with risk,” the observer notes.

He notes that Biden continues to speak of “unshakable support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” The material explains that such statements from the American side are “a means of deterring and intimidating” Moscow. But Borger asks what Biden will do if Putin catches him bluffing.

For example, a professor of political science at the City University of New York Rajan Menon noted that such statements put the United States in front of a situation where they will be obliged to defend Ukraine, and if they refuse, it will be regarded as a shameful weakness, and then the situation of the administration will be very difficult.

Fiona Hill, who participated in the preparation of Donald Trump’s summits with Putin, also says that now “the United States is either surrendering on the issue of Ukrainian sovereignty, acting over the head of Ukraine and Europe, or is risking a full-scale war.” In her opinion, the Kremlin is pushing the United States towards the times of the Cold War, when the two superpowers sat down at the negotiating table and delimited spheres of influence.

According to her, Putin could be reassured by an agreement that Ukraine will not join NATO and will be limited in its military potential. However, this, Hill says, turns Ukrainian sovereignty into nonsense.

She emphasizes that Ukraine cannot be a subject of bargaining on the part of the United States. Washington can talk to Moscow about strategic stability, but it cannot sacrifice Ukraine.

Rajan Menon, who co-authored The Conflict in Ukraine in 2015, added, referring to Russia’s actions towards Ukraine: “When they say they will not allow Ukraine to join NATO, this should not be taken as an empty bluff. I don’t think they’re bluffing. “