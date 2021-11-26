Putin’s talks with Pashinyan and Aliyev began in Sochi – RBK

Vladimir Putin, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev

(Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan)



In Sochi, trilateral negotiations began between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The meeting is timed to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire agreement and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in November 2020. RBC is broadcasting.

As previously reported in the Kremlin press service, the meeting was initiated by the head of the Russian state. The leaders of the countries are expected to discuss the process of implementing the agreements of November 9 last and January 11 this year. In addition, the heads of the three countries will outline further actions to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region. As noted in the Kremlin, special attention will be paid to the restoration and development of trade, economic and transport ties.

Separate talks are also planned between Putin and Aliyev and Pashinyan.

What Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan will try to agree on in Sochi



Since the signing of the agreement on the cessation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, clashes have repeatedly occurred. On November 16, on the border of the Syunik region of Armenia and the Kelbajar region of Azerbaijan, a full-fledged battle took place for several hours with the use of armored vehicles and artillery. This is the most serious incident between the countries over the past year: both sides suffered losses, 13 Armenians were captured.