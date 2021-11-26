QR! And they threw opinions into the air – Picture of the day – Kommersant

On Friday, the Public Chamber (OP) held hearings on government bills on the introduction of QR codes in transport and in public places. Proponents of these measures spoke about the difficult situation with the spread of coronavirus and the need for vaccination, to which people will be prompted by the widespread use of QR codes. They explained a large number of complaints from disgruntled citizens by the activity of bots and the presence of the “hand of the West.” Opponents of the introduction of QR codes feared violations of the constitutional rights of citizens and problems with the safety of personal data, and also pointed to the lack of a clear list of medical contraindications for vaccination.

The heated discussion in the OP lasted three and a half hours. In her opening remarks, the secretary of the OP Lidiya Mikheeva said that “speculations around this topic and manipulation of public consciousness” are already being observed. According to her, usually the OP receives about 17 thousand appeals a year, but since the introduction of resonant amendments to the State Duma, the chamber has already received about 40 thousand appeals. “Our IT specialists say that only 46% of them came from unique IP addresses, and more than 53% are the result of DDOS activity,” said Ms. Mikheeva.

As a reminder, on November 12, the government submitted to the State Duma two bills on the introduction of a QR code system. According to the first document, citizens will be able to attend public events, cultural institutions, catering and retail facilities (except for grocery stores and pharmacies) only with the presentation of a QR code received after vaccination or illness, or a medical withdrawal from vaccination. The second project introduces QR codes in rail and air transport for intercity and international transport. The State Duma is going to consider both initiatives in the first reading on December 16, after the regions provide their responses to them.

The first at the hearing in the OP gave the floor to doctors from Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and Saransk, who spoke about the difficult situation with the coronavirus and spoke in favor of the introduction of QR codes that would “protect the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.” Then came the turn of the State Duma deputies (they all represented United Russia). “If we take the deep meaning of the bills, then all of them are aimed at preserving the life and health of people, there can be no other opinion. How can you treat this negatively? This is beyond reason, ”said the head of the health protection committee Dmitry Khubezov. “As for me personally, I certainly support the initiatives introduced in the bill. But this position is mine personally, it does not mean that it will completely coincide with the position that will be worked out (in the committee – “B”) “, – added the head of the security committee Vasily Piskarev.

MP Maria Butina recalled RT’s recent investigation of multimillion-dollar injections from abroad to conduct information campaigns on the CitizenGo petition site, which collects signatures against bills. “This is a topic for a separate trial on interference in the internal affairs of our state,” Ms Butina emphasized. At the same time, she admitted that most of the appeals to the deputies come from real people and “their position must be heard.”

The OP members started with ideas for revising the amendments. So, the chairman of the OP commission for the examination of socially significant bills, Konstantin Korsik, suggested including polyclinics and dental clinics in the list of places where citizens can come without a QR code. Also, in his opinion, it is necessary to take into account situations when people need to make an emergency trip, for example, to the funeral of a close relative.

The head of the OP’s commission on safety, Alexander Vorontsov, proposed not to extend the law to those who had been ill unofficially and have a high antibody titer, and also to give “amnesty” to those who bought a certificate and now want to be vaccinated.

But Rifat Sabitov, chairman of the OP’s commission on the development of the information community, did not agree with this: “We need to be tougher with those who break the law. We will amnesty the patient – and the doctor who gave the certificate? .. “

Yekaterina Mizulina, chairman of the Safe Internet League, a member of the OP, spoke out against the bills, urging the deputies to “think, stop.” In her opinion, the situation around QR codes is “explosive and can lead people to the streets”, and not “supporters of Alexei Navalny and foreign provocateurs”, but those who have never been inclined to protests.

According to Ms. Mizulina, “the information campaign on vaccination by the state has failed.”

She also doubted the safety of the databases, especially since photos and biometric data will be linked to QR codes, “and this is already a full-fledged interference in private life and illegal operational-search activity.” Moreover, the amendments pose a threat to the security and sovereignty of Russia, since the data of our law enforcement officers “can be refused in the hands of foreign special services,” the social activist summed up.

The first deputy chairman of the OP commission for the development of the information community, Alexander Malkevich, did not agree with the fears of his colleague: “Then give up the Internet, the smartphone.” He does not understand why people are so afraid of QR codes, if everyone leaves behind them “a huge amount of digital traces” anyway.

A decisive battle for QR codes was given by Anna Schwabauer, a member of the expert advisory council under the Federation Council, who stated that the bills violate a number of articles of the Constitution: on the right to freedom of movement, to work without discrimination, to education, to participate in cultural life, to personal appeal to state authorities, to justice (citizens without QR codes will be deprived of access to courts). “The bills are criminal, we ask you not to pass them,” she summed up.

Finally, a member of the OP commission on an accessible environment, actress Ksenia Alferova, was worried by the fact that the amendments do not provide for medical outlets for people with special needs.

She intends to send a letter to the Ministry of Health with a list of diagnoses and a request to clarify whether people with such diseases can be vaccinated. “The list of contraindications must be clearly verified,” agreed Lydia Mikheeva and asked to transfer the list at the same time to the OP. She also promised that all opinions will be reflected in the resolution and submitted to the State Duma.

