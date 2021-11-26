https://ria.ru/20211126/razumkov-1760991167.html

Razumkov announced his desire to run for president of Ukraine

Former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmitry Razumkov announced his intention to run for president of Ukraine in the next elections, as well as create his own party. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmitry Razumkov announced his intention to run for president of Ukraine in the next elections, as well as create his own party. On October 7, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismissed Razumkov from the post of speaker. Deputies of the Servant of the People initiated the procedure for his resignation, explaining that he had ceased to be a member of the team and was acting contrary to the party’s program. Razumkov rejects these charges. He created in the Ukrainian parliament the inter-factional association “Reasonable Politics”, which will include 25 deputies. “I am realizing all the ambitions that will be in order to really change this country. do further “, – he said on the air of Savik Shuster’s” Freedom of Speech “program on YouTube. He noted that he intends to take part in the elections. “There will be elections – then let’s go. I said, I took part in all the elections. I think that I will also take part in the next elections,” he noted. “In the guise of those who go to these elections. Both presidential and parliamentary.” He added that he would create his own party. And he said that he would have time to create it by the next parliamentary elections. Zelensky became president of Ukraine in the spring of 2019. At the end of the first round of elections, he won the largest number of votes (30.24%) among all candidates and twice as many as Petro Poroshenko, who was then head of state. In the second round of elections, Zelenskiy won, gaining 73.22%. Then he stated that he was elected president for only one term.

