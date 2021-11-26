https://ria.ru/20211126/sputnik_v-1760861900.html

RDIF announced its readiness to quickly adapt Sputnik V to a new strain

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” can be quickly changed for a new strain of coronavirus that was found in Africa, said the head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The Russian drug Sputnik V can be quickly changed to a new strain of coronavirus found in Africa, said the head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev. “We can very quickly adapt the vaccine to the new version, if necessary,” he said in an interview with RT. the Daily Mail reported that scientists from the UK have warned of the emergence in Botswana of a strain that contains 32 mutations. Many of them point to its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines. It also has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants. Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the technical team at WHO’s Emergency Diseases Unit, said Thursday that experts are already investigating the effects of B.1.1.529 mutations on vaccines and diagnostics. In addition, a special meeting on this issue will take place today. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.

