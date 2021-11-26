Reese Witherspoon’s daughter’s boyfriend looks like her father: photo

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter from her first marriage to American actor Ryan Phillippe rarely shows her personal life to the public. Therefore, a photo of Ava with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney is a real rarity. Unsurprisingly, the couple’s new snapshot made a splash on the network.

Read also We live together, – Alekseev revealed the details of the novel with the soloist of “VIA Gra”

The lovers went to the city of Austin, Texas, and took a photo against the background of the famous bridge on Congress Avenue. It is there that many bats gather at night. Since Ava and Owen posed during the day, the girl’s almost million audience saw only them.

“The bats were shy, so here’s our photo,” Ava Phillippe wrote with humor.



Daughter Reese Witherspoon with her boyfriend / Photo from instagram Ava

Network reaction to photos

The beauty’s mother reacted to a rare romantic shot. “Oh, those two,” Reese Witherspoon wrote cryptically. In less than a day, the message received more than 19 thousand likes and several hundred exciting comments. Followers of Ava Phillippe are surprised by the similarity of her boyfriend Owen Mahoney to his father Ryan Phillippe:

“Definitely like Reese and Ryan”;

“I thought they were your parents”;

“It’s like you’re with your dad or the younger version of your parents”;

“Reese and Ryan are young again”;

“Thought it was a photo of your parents”;

“Wow, it’s like looking at young Reese and Ryan.”

We add that Reese Witherspoon’s similarity with her daughter has been talked about for a long time. Each joint photo of the actresses causes a flurry of discussion and reactions.



Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe / Photo Getty Images