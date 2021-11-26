https://ria.ru/20211126/shakhta-1760813280.html

Rescuers in Kuzbass confirmed the death of 52 people in the Listvyazhnaya mine

KEMEROVO, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Rescuers have confirmed the deaths of 46 miners and six rescuers at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass, the commander of the Kemerovo mountain rescuers detachment, Yuri She, told reporters. Regional governor Sergei Tsivilev said that in order to reduce the risk of an explosion, the mine workings will need to be filled with methane. According to him, it will take three days. On Thursday at about 08:30 (04:30 Moscow time) an explosion and smoke occurred at the plant located in Belovo. There were 285 people underground at the time of the emergency, most of them were taken to the surface. According to the regional authorities, 13 people were examined and treated on an outpatient basis, 38 are in hospitals. As Tsivilev specified, 11 of the hospitalized are rescuers. The location of another 35 miners remains unknown. The Listvyazhnaya mine belongs to the SDS-Ugol holding, one of the top 3 coal producers in the country, and is developing the reserves of the Egozovo-Krasnoyarsk deposit. The company will provide assistance to the families of the victims. The region has declared a three-day mourning. Telephone hotline 8 800 775-17-17.

