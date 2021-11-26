Rihanna and Vintage. Why does she wear things from archival collections and does it better than most?

Celebrity vintage fashion began a couple of years ago – when Kim Kardashian suddenly began to appear on the red carpet in dresses from the archival collections of Vivienne Westwood, Jean Paul Gaultier and Versace, and Meghan Markle celebrated family holidays in 1960s Courrèges outfits. Celebrity stylists of all sizes began to get acquainted with local vintage stores, and the piggy bank of iconic outings to social events began to grow rapidly: Zendaya in a 1982 Yves Saint Laurent dress, Jennifer Aniston in John Galliano’s Dior, Adwoa Aboa in Tom Ford’s Gucci 2004, Gwyneth Paltrow at Valentino in 1963. And this is only a very small part.

Kim Kardashian wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the 1996 collection. Meghan Markle wearing Courrèges coat from the 1960s collection

It is important to note that we have listed only the most successful of the images. There have been controversies over the past two years too – for example, Kylie Jenner in suits with a Dior monogram (which later turned out to be fake). And in this situation, the lack of competence of Kylie’s stylist is rather surprising than the fact that vintage Dior is forged in 2021. The demand for these suits with pink Christian Dior lettering is very high – because it is one of the most recognizable pieces in the spirit of the 2000s, which, as we know, today reign in the fashion world.

Zendea wearing Yves Saint Laurent from the 1982 collection. Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Valentino from 1963 collection. Adwoa Aboa wearing Gucci from the 2004 collection

One of the last celebrities to join the vintage echelon is Rihanna. Just a month ago, the singer first appeared in a necklace from John Galliano’s archival collection for Dior and a vintage Chanel tweed coat, and since then, almost every look has involved some kind of archival item – be it jeans with Gucci fur inserts or Versace glasses from the mid-1990s. NS. But despite the fact that Rihanna recently began to demonstrate her love for vintage clothing, the singer is better at wearing it on a daily basis. And that’s why.