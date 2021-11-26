https://ria.ru/20211126/rospotrebnadzor-1760819639.html

Rospotrebnadzor told about the case of “black mold” in Russia

Rospotrebnadzor told about the case of “black mold” in Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

Rospotrebnadzor told about the case of “black mold” in Russia

“Black mold” is usually found in residents of countries with hot and humid climates, but in some cases it can affect patients in Russia as well, RIA Novosti said … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T08: 53

2021-11-26T08: 53

2021-11-26T14: 00

society

Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)

the Russian Academy of Sciences

health – society

Alexander Gorelov

mucormycosis (“black mold”)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/7e4/1/1f/1564116754_0:138:2874:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_005b2753dd0a58ca49d0f2d868ef744a.jpg

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. “Black mold” is usually found in residents of countries with hot and humid climates, but in some cases it can affect patients in Russia as well, Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Chairman of the National Scientific Society of Infectious Diseases, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov told RIA Novosti “Although this is more of an endemic infection, characteristic of a certain climate with high temperatures and very high humidity, but it can develop in our conditions in severe immunosuppressive conditions, as well as illiterate use of drugs,” he said. that the most susceptible to the disease are those suffering from diabetes mellitus. And in severe immunodeficiency conditions or with intensive and improper use of antibacterial and hormonal drugs, a person becomes vulnerable to any fungal infection, including black mold. Mucormycosis, or black mold, is a complication caused by a fungal infection. The disease can develop after contact with fungal spores in the environment or if the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scratch or burn. In the summer in India, more than 40 thousand cases of the disease were detected, over three thousand people died. In addition, deaths due to mucormycosis have been reported in Argentina, Honduras and Guatemala. This week, a radiologist, head of the radiology department at the Ilyinsky hospital in the Moscow region, Pavel Popov, said on Facebook that changes characteristic of mucormycosis were found in one of the patients. who suffered COVID-19 two months ago.

https://ria.ru/20211115/vaktsinatsiya-1759004229.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/7e4/1/1f/1564116754_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef2cd35117a2b0ac9150f3752aad8fe9.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Society, Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), Russian Academy of Sciences, Health – Society, Alexander Gorelov, mucormycosis (“black mold”)