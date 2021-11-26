Rostec has developed a secure self-destructing USB flash drive

Rostec has developed a USB flash drive that, when a button is pressed, completely destroys all data stored on it. As emphasized in the state corporation, the device is completely safe for users.

The secure flash drive was developed by the Tekhnodinamika holding, which is part of Rostec. Destruction of information occurs due to the incineration of the printed circuit board with a cumulative jet. The process is started by an electric detonator, which is activated by pressing a button located at the end of the devices. At the same time, the body remains intact, which guarantees the safety of users, TASS reports.

During testing, it was confirmed that data from the device is completely deleted, without the possibility of recovery. In the future, according to Igor Nasenkov, General Director of Technodinamika, the flash drive will have to undergo tests for resistance to external climatic conditions and mechanical influences. It is also planned to work on the design of the device.

In October, a subsidiary of Rostec launched the production of bracelets that track geolocation using LoRaWAN technology. A SIM card and a cellular network are not needed for such gadgets to work. The device will help you track your location even underground and indoors.