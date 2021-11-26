Russia from November 28 will restrict the entry of foreigners from Hong Kong and several countries of southern Africa – Society

MOSCOW, November 26. / TASS /. Russia from Sunday, November 28, due to a new strain of coronavirus, will restrict the entry of foreigners living in Hong Kong and a number of countries in southern Africa. This was reported to reporters on Friday at the federal operational headquarters for the fight against a new coronavirus infection.

“In connection with the identification of a new strain, the operational headquarters made the following decisions: from 00:00 hours on November 28, 2021, to restrict the entry into the territory of Russia of foreign citizens residing in the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Namibia, the Republic of Zimbabwe, The Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Madagascar, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and foreign citizens staying in these territories within the last 10 days, “the message says.

Rosturizm was instructed to inform tour operators about the decision taken to restrict the entry of foreign citizens from these states.

Also, Russia will extend the suspension of flights with Tanzania until February 1, 2022. “In connection with the identification of a new strain, the operational headquarters made the following decisions: <...> to extend the suspension of flights with the United Republic of Tanzania until February 1, 2022, inclusive,” the message says.

At present, Russia has resumed flights with 77 countries, and five more countries will be open from December 1. Air traffic with Tanzania has been suspended since April 15, 2021.

Russians arriving from southern Africa, China, Israel and the UK will undergo rapid coronavirus testing.

“In connection with the identification of a new strain, the operational headquarters made the following decisions: <...> Rospotrebnadzor, together with the Ministry of Transport, to organize express testing for a new coronavirus infection of Russian citizens arriving from the Republic of Botswana, the Republic of South Africa, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Namibia, the Republic of Zimbabwe, Republic of Mozambique, Republic of Madagascar, Kingdom of Eswatini, United Republic of Tanzania, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People’s Republic of China, State of Israel, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and foreign nationals arriving from the People’s Republic of China, State of Israel, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Ireland. Also to ensure control over the observance of sanitary and epidemiological requirements by these persons, “- said in the message.

The headquarters noted that the test systems for coronavirus, which are used in Russia, are capable of detecting a new version of B.1.1.529.