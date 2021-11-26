Russia has two allies, and they are not allies – Newspaper Kommersant No. 216 (7178) of 11/27/2021

The Russia-India-China (RIC) format is alive, in demand and even necessary for the formation of a “democratic multipolar world order.” Participants of the online meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries, which took place on Friday, assured each other of this. Meanwhile, de facto cooperation within the RIC is going through a deep crisis amid the confrontation between Delhi and Beijing in East Ladakh, as well as other disagreements. It is possible to keep the format afloat primarily at the expense of Russia, which has good relations with the other two sides of the triangle.

During the open part of the online talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the importance of the RIC in every possible way and focused on issues that unite the countries, leaving out differences of opinion. According to him, the format is in demand from the point of view of ensuring security, “improving the architecture of interstate relations in the Asia-Pacific region” and promoting economic integration, and is also necessary in the process of forming a “democratic multipolar world order.” The unity of the countries, according to Mr. Lavrov, is manifested in the rejection of trade protectionism, “politically motivated unilateral sanctions” and coercive methods in international affairs. “Antiglobalization continues to strengthen, unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony and power politics pose a challenge to global peace and development,” Wang Yi, head of Chinese diplomacy, also warned.

“The ministers agreed that the introduction of unilateral sanctions, other than those adopted by the UN Security Council, does not comply with the principles of international law. Such restrictions have reduced the effectiveness and legitimacy of the Security Council sanctions regime and have a negative impact on our three states and international trade and economic cooperation, ”the final communiqué reads, among other things. It also categorically states there:

“Cooperation among the RIC countries will not only contribute to their own growth, but will also have a positive impact on global peace, security, stability and development.”

The document also mentions such topics as the COVID-19 pandemic, Syria, Yemen, the use of information technologies, countering biological and chemical terrorism, cooperation within the BRICS and the SCO.

Meanwhile, the de facto trilateral format is going through hard times. Against the backdrop of a year and a half confrontation in East Ladakh, relations between Delhi and Beijing remain extremely tense. On Thursday, the day before the RIC meeting, the PRC Ministry of Defense accused India of “irresponsible and dangerous” “inciting geopolitical confrontation.” In many ways, this was a reaction to the words of the head of the defense headquarters of the Indian armed forces, General Bipin Rawat, who earlier called the PRC “the greatest security threat” for India.

Other recent irritants include Beijing’s adoption of the Land Boundary Law, which emphasizes the sacredness and inviolability of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “China’s unilateral decision to introduce legislation could have implications for existing bilateral agreements regarding border management,” Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi expressed concern.

Recall that in May 2020, the armies of the two countries clashed on the line of de facto control in the Himalayas. The conflict in the Galvan River area in June of the same year resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese. Against the background of the aggravation, both sides significantly increased their military presence in the region. They also held several rounds of military and diplomatic negotiations, but so far agreed only on a partial withdrawal of troops.

In parallel, the “game of nerves” is being conducted by demonstrating military potential. Thus, at the end of October, the Indian armed forces launched an Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a maximum flight range exceeding 5,000 km. In turn, the Pentagon at the beginning of the month issued a report in which it admitted that Beijing already possesses a “nuclear triad”, that is, strategic aviation, ICBMs and missile submarines.

“Relations between India and China are now perhaps their worst since the 1962 border war. Restoring at least some kind of trust between the two countries is a prerequisite for starting real cooperation within the RIC, ”Nandan Unnikrishnan, vice president of the Observer Research Foundation (India), stated in a conversation with Kommersant. Nivedita Kapoor, a junior research fellow at the strategic research program at the same research center, noted: “Regardless of the state of bilateral relations, there are issues of regional and global importance on which these countries should work together.” Among them, the expert, in a conversation with Kommersant, called the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, human trafficking and drug trafficking, food security, and climate change issues.

Cooperation in the Afghan direction could be one of the positive examples. In his speech at Friday’s meeting, Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniyam Jaishankar called for joint work aimed at helping the Afghan people. No one argues with this aspect of the problem: the call to provide Afghanistan with “immediate humanitarian aid” is also enshrined in the final communiqué. But on the whole, the three countries have different views on the Afghan settlement. “If Russia and the PRC are quite actively engaged in mending relations with the Taliban (a terrorist movement banned in the RF – “B”), the Indians did not. They viewed the victory of the Taliban as a catastrophic scenario, ”Vasily Kashin, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, told Kommersant. As a consequence, last month the Chinese side withdrew from the multilateral meeting on the Afghan issue in India. The Chinese Foreign Ministry explained this by the busy schedule of Chinese representatives.

Russian experts are skeptical about the RIC format.

“The agenda is rather artificial, since the association is also quite artificial. The three countries do not have common borders, they are quite different in economic structure, “said Alexander Gabuev, head of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific region program at the Carnegie Moscow Center, to Kommersant. “It is true that RIC is going through hard days,” agreed Vasily Kashin, but made it clear that it is premature to say that the format “is irrevocably dead”. “This is an additional channel for discussing issues with each other, which allows you to convey your point of view and avoid direct confrontation,” he said.

According to Alexander Gabuev, the preservation of the site is primarily beneficial for Moscow. “RIC brings Russia together with the two largest powers in Asia and gives it the opportunity to try to play a mediating role between them, as well as to balance Russian-Chinese and Russian-Indian relations.” At the same time, Vasily Kashin believes that Russia plays the role of “the strongest unifying link” in the triangle, because it has good relations with both sides.

Relations between Moscow and Beijing are indeed on the rise. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin called them the best in history. And this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry described the Russian leader as a “good friend” of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Kremlin calls Moscow-New Delhi relations a “particularly privileged strategic partnership.” On December 6, Vladimir Putin will visit India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will mark his first full-fledged overseas trip in nearly two years of the pandemic, aside from a brief visit to Geneva for a summit with US President Joe Biden.

